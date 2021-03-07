An African businessman was surprised by two masked men storming his apartment while he was with his fiancée and assaulted them with a knife after the latter screamed and threatened him with slaughter to force him to open the safe, and they stole 150,000 dirhams from him under duress before they fled. The crime was arrested, two of them were caught, but his shock was extreme when he discovered that his fiancée was the mastermind of the crime, as she planned it and assigned her friend, the “first accused”, to collect the rest of the accused and carry out the theft, and the two defendants who were arrested were transferred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which started their trial in the presence. Meanwhile, the woman and another defendant who are being tried in absentia are being searched for in the same case.

The 45-year-old businessman said that he was accompanied by his fiancée, the “fourth defendant” in his apartment, exchanging a conversation, when he heard the sound of a bell. To the bedroom where the money safe is located, and they put a knife on his neck and threatened to kill him if he did not open the safe, then he refused at first, but they attacked him and his fiancée until he obeyed and opened it, so they stole 150 thousand dirhams and 800 dollars and his passport, then fled, and closed the apartment on him from the outside.

He added that his fiancée had freed his hands and feet from the plastic shackles, so he called a friend who was staying with him in the same apartment, but he was outside. He came and opened the door for him and called the police and ambulance who gave the victim and his “false” fiancée first aid, then reported the incident to the police with the latter.

For his part, a witness from the Dubai police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that a report was received about the crime of coerced theft in one of the buildings in Al Mamzar area, so he moved with his colleagues and saw the victim and his fiancée, and the first narrated the details of what happened, noting that the defendants assaulted his fiancée when she screamed, and hit her with a knife.

He added that a team was formed from the Muraqabat Investigation Department that was able to determine the identity of the accused, prepare an ambush and seize the first and second on the same day,

With the question of the first accused, he revealed a surprise, which is that the victim’s fiancée is the mastermind of the crime, as she arranged everything and agreed with him on the details and provided him with full information about the address of the apartment and the time of execution, pointing out that he took over the task of collecting the rest of the defendants. Accordingly, the latter sought the help of another person, the second accused in the case, and the three of them went at the time specified by the woman, and the second and third carried out the crime, while the first waited for them and ran away with money, then distributed it among themselves, so the second arrested accused got 30,000 dirhams, but the police recovered most of the amount. While the third fugitive got only 7000 dirhams, while the first arrested accused also shared the rest of the sum with him and the fugitive woman.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

