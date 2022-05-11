“Equity does not mean that everyone receives the same. Equity means that everyone gets what they need.” This is what the American author Rick Riordan has said and I think it is a very good way of defining fairness. This reasoning comes from the fact that yesterday was Mother’s Day in Mexico and that makes me reflect on the role of mothers today.

And it is that, the role of motherhood has been subjected to radical changes during the last decades thanks to the different movements in favor of gender equality, the transformation of women and the needs of modern society.

This, without a doubt, is largely due to the fact that women have been effectively integrated into the labor force and have empowered themselves with their right to obtain a decent education, as well as the opportunity to work professionally.

And, although the old role of the mother is still present in many cultures, and in some cases it is imposed as an obligation that women must fulfill in order not to go against the social nucleus, there are those who voluntarily return to the old customs, prior mutual agreement as a family, for a better division of labor.

And so, I consider that in terms of the role of mother, the greatest achievement of recent years is not that women have become completely independent of gender stereotypes, but rather the increasingly strong conquest of the freedom to choose.

For this reason, I believe that all of us who believe that women are the stronger sex in a society must begin to advance in the balance that comes with the new responsibilities of those who have decided to be mothers but also to be a collaborative support in labor matters for families and Of course, those who are the pillar and main providers to their children as heads of families.

For all this, I believe that a progressive society that walks towards well-being must, without ceasing to honor the role of mothers in a population, begin to advance men and women together towards what has been called the new masculinities where Parents are also increasingly involved in what was previously classified as the sole responsibility of women in the couple, such as: housework, caring for children, accompanying them, being aware of their health, their tasks, their education, among many others.

Thus, I want to congratulate all the mothers for their day, but, above all, recognize them because only women can be the most dedicated and efficient workers at the same time, while not neglecting their children for a moment, For those who would give their lives if necessary, we see examples of this everywhere, every day.

For my part, I had the best example with my mother who taught me to be supportive, grateful and help those who need it, at the same time that she showed me that it is hard work, effort and commitment that opens the way to welfare.

For all this, I recognize in my wife Mónica, my life partner, the best ally in the formation of our family, who is my greatest pride and my greatest treasure.

Congratulations to all moms!