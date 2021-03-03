By Gérard Le Puill

On February 25, INSEE devoted a four-page study to the results of 2019 in “conceded collective catering”. A box mentions the worsening of the situation in 2020 in these terms: “Like the rest of the catering sector, contract catering companies have been very affected by the health crisis linked to the Covid pandemic. -19. Their turnover fell sharply in the 2 th quarter 2020 (-40% in May compared to January). However, they have, all things considered, suffered less from this first epidemic wave than their counterparts in commercial catering (-74% in May after -90% in April). Indeed, collective catering has not been subject to an administrative measure (bans or restrictions on welcoming the public) forcing the restaurants still active to a catering activity until the beginning of June 2020 ”, indicates the note.

To come back to 2019, INSEE specifies that its study relates only to “collective catering conceded” which generates an annual turnover of 11 billion euros out of a total of 25 billion for all collective catering. This study therefore does not take into account the direct management and its 14 billion turnover, including many school restaurants managed by the municipalities. Commercial catering, which generated € 56 billion in turnover in 2019, is also excluded from this study. The INSEE also specifies that three companies, namely Compass, Elior and Sodexo share 70% of the 11 billion turnover of collective catering conceded. But their market shares have fallen by 12 points since 2010 and their investment rate is low, around 6% in 2018. “The sector employs 110,000 full-time equivalent employees (+ 1% per year since 2010) ”.

42% of women work part time

But the study immediately warns, “these employees are mostly unskilled and often part-time.” The institute adds that the 110,000 full-time equivalent employs a total of 200,000 people. Thus, 42% of women are part-time against 15% of men. “The gross annual salary is € 29,000 per full-time equivalent employee in 2017. It is slightly lower than that paid in commercial catering”, which is € 30,600. We learn that “the average salary of men is nearly 20% higher than that of women in full-time equivalent.” As women are more hired part-time, the difference on the payslip at the end of each month is even greater.

Does that mean that Sodexo and its ilk do not have the means to better pay their employees? INSEE writes on this subject: “Although in very sharp decline, the economic rate of return of players in collective catering remains high (16%), compared to that of catering (12%) and market services ( 8%). It is explained by the availability of abundant cash, linked to the method of payment (payment of suppliers over time, but immediate or rapid collection of the price of meals) and making it possible to generate a negative working capital requirement. It is also the result of the lower level of immobilization in the sector: the investment rate is relatively low (6% against 13% in all catering in 2018) ”, specifies the note signed by Catherine Souquet.

INSEE fails to mention the purchase price of raw materials

However, an important question is not addressed in this INSEE study. It is above all the very low cost price of the contents of the plate that allows Compass, Elior and Sodexo to make margins. These firms are known to import large volumes of inexpensive minced meat from slaughtered cull dairy cows from the Netherlands, Poland, Germany and Ireland. They use the same strategy for imports of poultry meats, including those “cured” meats which have been subject to low tariffs for more than 20 years from Brazil and Thailand in the years following the establishment. of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995.

In 1999, Europe imported 50,000 tonnes of these cured and boneless meats before importing 350,000 tonnes two years later. This trend has grown even further since then. The same strategy is used by these multinational corporate catering companies for the supply of eggs, cheeses, fruit and vegetables and a host of other products.

It is also by copying this import strategy, which is very common in “concession catering” to increase margins, that the supermarket chains have been tougher than ever this year in the annual “negotiations” which have ended. on February 28 with their French suppliers. This strategy, which is slowly destroying our peasants, makes it more and more difficult for young people to settle in and is already compromising our food sovereignty.