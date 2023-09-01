Economist Yudenkov pointed to the declining role of the dollar in the global economy

The American dollar has been the world currency for about 100 years, and there is a gradual downward trend in its role in world trade. This may indicate that the natural life of this currency is coming to an end. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Professor of the Department of Finance and Banking of the RANEPA, economist Yuri Yudenkov.

“All world currencies exist for about 100 years. Now the period of the dollar is gradually coming to an end, this is just an objective factor, the time of the dollar as a world currency is ending. The yuan can be considered as an alternative, but the Chinese are not particularly in a hurry to move in this direction,” Yudenkov noted.

He added that the dollar today is not as stable as before, so it seems logical that a number of world economies will gradually withdraw from this currency. De-dollarization, according to the specialist, has not yet reached a critical scale, but the general trend, nevertheless, can be traced.

“If 40 years ago world trade was carried out in dollars by 70-80 percent, now it is about 50. Yes, this is still a lot, but there is a tendency to decrease. In particular, this is due to the fact that Russia has taken up de-dollarization, some other countries have begun to make payments in national currencies, ”the economist believes.

Another factor in the decline in the role of the dollar, he called the impressive foreign debt of the United States, which must be serviced. This, according to Yudenkov, also does not add stability to the US currency.

Earlier, an American economist, professor at Columbia University, Jeffrey Sachs, said that the BRICS countries can create viable alternatives to the dollar. This, in his opinion, could lead to the collapse of the US currency.