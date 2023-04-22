Nature Communications: When fasting, the brain activates the healing of the body

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolic Research in Germany have uncovered the crucial role of the brain in the relationship between fasting and wellness. About it reported in an article published in the journal Nature Communications.

Even after a short period of fasting, the brain activates the production of the hormone corticosteroid, which initiates autophagy in the liver. This process is responsible for the destruction of defective or damaged molecules, which are removed from the cells, while generating new energy. Until now, it was assumed that liver cells themselves initiate autophagy when they feel the need for additional energy.

During the study, the mice were not fed for four hours, when they usually eat a lot. This is comparable to skipping breakfast, yet mice consume 40 percent of their daily calorie intake at breakfast. The scientists then looked at how neurons in the hypothalamus responded to brief fasting. It turned out that the neurons of the AgRP group send not only signals that stimulate the body to eat, but also signals that activate autophagy.

Blocking the transmission of this signal leads to the fact that autophagy is not activated, despite starvation. The researchers suggest that the brain provides the initial signal to quickly trigger autophagy. Scientists believe that liver cells also trigger the recycling system, but only at a later stage.