Developer: Albatross UAVs guided aircraft when repelling Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on the border

Albatross M5 reconnaissance drones guided tactical aviation and artillery while repelling attempts by groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack the border in the Belgorod region. The role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in battles was named by a representative of the Albatross development company in an interview with TASS.

“Our border guards have a certain number of Albatrosses. As recent events in the Belgorod region have shown, this is very important. “During the entire failed enemy offensive, the crews on our UAVs worked, directing aircraft and artillery,” he said.

A representative of the organization noted that the number of drones used in the special military operation (SVO) zone is growing. He added that before sending the UAV to the customer, it is tested.

The long-range drone “Albatross M5” is built according to the “flying wing” design. The device is designed to detect armored vehicles, strong points and other objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It can stay in the air for 4.5 hours, and the maximum flight altitude is 5 kilometers.

Earlier in March, the Russian “mother” of Pchelka drones was spotted in the NVO zone. A hybrid of aircraft and quadcopter drones can drop FPV drones and act as a relay for them.