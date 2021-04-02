One of the positive aspects of the information and communication technology revolution is that it has made social networking sites a big role in uncovering and documenting many crimes, as it has contributed to uncovering their ambiguities and their circumstances, identifying the perpetrators, arresting them, and providing evidence and evidence against them, so that they are a lesson for everyone who is begging him to commit crimes. Or, deviating from the norm, in order to achieve general deterrence.

A legal question arises about the recordings, photos and videos obtained from social networking sites in criminal evidence, and whether they are presumptive or evidence, and what is the difference between them? Especially in light of the lack of attention of many to what they publish or broadcast through these media, it is frequent that someone records an angry message through a chat application, in which he uses offensive words that represent a kind of insult, or he writes a post about someone who touches him in one way or another, which is considered a crime Could that be used against him?

Everyone must realize that the basic principle in criminal trials is that the judge does not adhere to a specific evidence, unless the law stipulates that in relation to a specific crime, and that the criminal judge is free to form his belief from any evidence or presumption that he is comfortable with, as long as this evidence has its correct view in the papers. Without oversight from the Court of Cassation in it.

The forensic evidence is the direct means of proof, which focuses its evidence on the incident to be proven, while the presumption is an indirect method of proof, based on deducing the unknown fact from the known fact, by virtue of mental and logical imperative, and the judge deduces it from the facts of the case and its circumstances.

Its significance is divided into conclusive evidence sufficient to eliminate it, and non-conclusive evidence, which is considered likely only when its conditions are completed, and the person used in confronting him has not proven its opposite or a weak presumption that is unable to deduce it.

Therefore, the necessary truth in criminal evidence, especially with regard to conviction, is the final truth, not presumptive or probability, in accordance with what is established on it that it is sufficient in criminal trials for the trial court to question the validity of the attribution of the crime attributed to the accused or the insufficiency of evidence to order acquittal.

Based on the foregoing, and given that the law did not restrict the criminal judge with specific evidence, all materials extracted from social networking sites, whether recordings, photos, videos, or others, are subject to the same normal criminal evidence rules.

However, given the electronic nature of these materials and the possibility of tampering with their content, whether adding or modifying, the law requires – in the event of the accused’s denial of it – to verify its authenticity by technical means from the competent authorities, and after confirming its authenticity and attributing it to its perpetrator (the accused), it becomes an authentic material evidence. Are obligated to eliminate it.

