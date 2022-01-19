from Laura Cuppini

The expert: «It relaxes the contracted muscles, strengthening the dorsal, lumbar and abdominal parts. The aim is to recover a “natural corset” that can support and discharge the weight that is concentrated on the lumbar spine when we are sitting or standing “

In all back pathologies, movement is a very important factor. Of course you can’t improvise, the exercises must be chosen and indicated by an expert (physiatrist or physiotherapist), based on the patient’s age and physical condition. At the base there is the need to strengthen the back and abdominal muscles to support the spine. “The prolonged period of smart working, often with unsuitable desks and chairs, has increased the episodes of low back pain and lumbosciatica – he says Cristiano Renato Fusi, head of the Specialized Rehabilitation Unit at the Zucchi Clinical Institutes of Monza and of the Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center of Zucchi Wellness Clinic, as well as social doctor of AC Milan Spa -. In unsuitable conditions, it can happen that one suffers the piriformis muscle, which is squeezed and inflamed due to poor posture. In general, the column suffers an unnatural overload, the discs compress, paving the way for the formation of a hernia, in which the material of the nucleus pulposus emerges from its seat (intervertebral disc). When this happens, the patient undergoes anti-inflammatory therapy and, if necessary, cortisone ». See also Tears and pain during the last farewell to little Daniele Paitoni. The harsh words of the parish priest and the gesture at the end of the ceremony: "We will remember you like this"

Lengthen the column “As an alternative to surgery, it can be done oxygen-ozone therapy, both in intradiscal and paravertebral form: in the latter the puncture is made in the paravertebral musculature and ozone by diffusion reaches the edema caused by the hernia, reducing the volume of the leaking part, a frequent cause of compression on the nerve – explains Fusi, who also works at the Madonnina clinic from Milan -. The paravertebral technique takes time, it takes about 8 sessions to get a good result. Let’s take into account that the nerve regenerates about one millimeter a day ». Once the acute phase has passed, it starts with rehabilitation, only possible when the pain has been drastically reduced. «The patient does exercises that lengthen the spine, whose goal is to prevent a recidivism. In a first phase, the contracted muscles are relaxed, strengthening the dorsal, lumbar and abdominal parts. We aim for the recovery of a “natural corset” that can support and discharge the weight that is concentrated on the lumbar spine when we are sitting or standing ». If surgery is required, after how long can targeted exercise be started? «On this there are various lines of thought – replies the expert -: there are those who prefer to move the patient almost immediately and those who wait. It also depends on the type of surgery and how much the nerve has suffered. As for the exercises pilates and swimming, under the guidance of an expert, are recommended disciplines. Better to avoid squats, weights and presses ». See also "He is dead", only two words full of anger and pain. Even the last of the nine puppies thrown into the dumpster didn't make it

The “Prevent4Work” project Increasing knowledge on work-related musculoskeletal disorders and prevention: these are the objectives of the European project “Prevent4Work», Coordinated in Italy by the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute. “P4Work” (p4work.com/it) produces educational and training tools, also in mHealth mode, for example with e-learning courses. Not only. From the cooperation between universities, institutions, health and technology companies was born the P4Work Observatory, a reference point for employers and workers. The whole program is supported by the European Commission.