The Argentine team achieved the goal of becoming world champion and did so in large part due to the work of Lionel Scaloni. Without taking all the credit it deserves, in this article we will talk about the influence of Marcelo Gallardo in what has been achieved.
From the list of 26 summoned, there were a total of seven players who were under the command of the Doll: Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Guido Rodríguez, Franco Armani and Guido Rodríguez (the least relevant).
Above all, it is important to talk about two protagonists that the Albiceleste had: Enzo and Julián. Both are taking their first steps in European football and a few months ago we saw them shine in Núñez.
Gallardo managed to find the best version of both and empowered them so that they begin to become stars. The Spider’s case is truly incredible and after being the greatest figure in Argentine soccer, he managed to be transferred to Manchester City.
In the World Cup, the imprint that the Doll leaves on his forwards was seen a lot. The pressure at all times, running until the last minute and above all the seal that River gives you of a good game.
Enzo Fernández is also a footballer from the Núñez school. He showed that he did not weigh the responsibility of putting on the National Team shirt and having gone through a giant like the Millionaire could be important.
Of the seven ex-River players who were in Qatar, six of them went through the club’s youth ranks and this is a reason for the fans to feel proud. The doll’s legacy was also present in obtaining the third world cup and you can feel part of what the players have achieved. A mark that they will never forget in their careers!
