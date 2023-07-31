A screenshot of the Chat GPT artificial intelligence application. Florence LO (REUTERS)

2023 will be remembered as the year of boom of AI A Pandora’s box that will undoubtedly have very positive applications for our day to day. And specifically a disastrous for coexistence and democracy. In recent years—any teacher can confirm this—reading comprehension has fallen to levels unbecoming of a literate society. Not only for students, but also for adults. And someone who can’t read is easily fooled.

Forwarding without judgment or breathlessness any message that confirms our cognitive bias (even if it is not signed or remotely credible) is a common and daily activity among citizens of all ages. We are so unaware that we have been delivering our personal data to countless companies for 15 years. We are so unaware that we have spent years training machines to recognize our gestures, our habits, and our voices. We are so unconscious that we have believed that everything was a game. The reality and the lie are going to be indistinguishable, and the reception of the information is going to become (even more) a matter of faith.

Curiously, the people most likely to believe unverified information are those who say that the press always lies (the press that they don’t read, of course). To believe or not to believe will be a matter of faith that cannot be resolved by any other method than that of the Apostle Thomas. Each advance in the detection of fraud or lies will require new technology that will make us 100% dependent on it while we entertain ourselves with the little they give us, and with the little that we have left when they start to take everything away from us. Whoever controls the technology will control us. Will AI be the beginning of an information war?

