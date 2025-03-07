There is an aspect that usually goes unnoticed to the general public, although it is crucial for the artistic ecosystem: institutional collaboration. It is not just the presence of museums, foundations or autonomous communities with their respective stands, but also the role of companies and sponsors who, with their support, They facilitate acquisitions, awards and experiences that enrich any fair.

In this edition of Arco, the list of collaborators is extensive and diverse, including names such as Lexus, Ruinart, Illy, Alhambra beers, Iberia, El Corte Inglés, Radisson Red, Bodegas Enate, Banco Santander and Leica Foundation, inter alia. Each of them has found their way of integrating into the gear, although the way they do has changed.

Although in previous editions it was common for these companies to bet on the direct purchase of works or the granting of awards to artists, a Diversification of models. Not everything is acquisitions and not all institutions follow the same line within the fair, which, far from being an inconvenience, provides dynamism and avoids monotony in an event that, to visit it in its entirety, continues to require at least a couple of days.

If something has characterized this arc edition it is The sensation of freshness that on other occasions seemed to be diluted between too predictable proposals. The variety of formats and themes has allowed greater visual and conceptual wealth, although The painting has had an outstanding prominence in front of disciplines such as video art or sculpture. In the background of the La Amazon fair, it has been the pre -established theme, but without implying a limitation in the artistic offer, but rather a way to connect speeches.









Depth and cohesion

In this context, the presence of institutional stands has been key to contributing depth and cohesion to the fair. The stand of the Diputación de Huelva has stood out with an almost hypnotic project of the artist Dionisio González, centered on the marshes of Odiel. Through a visual narrative that fuses futuristic structures with natural landscapes, González raises a reflection on the transformation of the territory and the architectural footprint into fragile environments. The proposal, which balances the speculative with the poetic, is a clear example of How art can address environmental problems without falling into the pamphlet.

For its part, the stand of Institut d’Estudis Baleàrics It has been another of the great successes of this edition. Its most prominent installation, ‘Tapís’, of the artist Mònica Fuster and curated by Sebastià Mascaró, Explore the techniques of dyeing by reserve applied to a rod and rope structure, used in performances that claim the care of the Mallorcan fields. It is a work that combines tradition and contemporaneity, demonstrating that research in artisanal materials and techniques still has a place of relevance in current art.

New and old friends.

From top to bottom, the spaces of the Chirino Foundation, the Prado Museum and the Anonymus Art Project in Japan

Ts



Another of the outstanding facts of this edition has been the emergence of the banking sector with its own exhibition strategy. Although the relationship between banks and art is not new, the usual has been to find foundations related to financial entities that acquire work or sponsor activities, but in this case we have seen something different: Mediano Banking He has set up his own stand by emulating the dynamics of the only projects that the galleries usually present.

Behind this initiative is Alicia Ventura, Commissioner who has mediated between the entity and the selected artist, the Alicante Luisa Pastor. His work, meticulous and with an execution close to goldsmiths, has been the letter of presentation of this new collaboration model between banking and contemporary art. Although the exposed works are not for sale, the proposal opens the door to new forms of patronage and visibility of artists.

Although the fair has shown a greater variety in terms of institutional collaboration formats, the market remains a key thermometer to measure the impact of each edition. Among the most outstanding acquisitions, the purchase of two pieces stands out by the Macba from Buenos Aires: ‘Roldes 4’, from Spanish Manuel Calvo, And ‘I continued’, from the Argentine Héctor García Miranda. Both works, from the gallery José by hand, They reflect the growing interest in rescuing essential names of modern and contemporary art, contributing to expand the museum discourse of the Buenos Aires institution.

In droppers

If there is an entity that requires special attention within the fair is the Arc Foundation, whose work in the promotion and acquisition of contemporary art has been fundamental over the years. However, in recent times, support for this initiative seems to come into accounting, which puts its continuity at risk.

Aware of this situation, some companies have decided to contribute their grain of sand, as is the case of perfume firm Frédéric Malle, rooted in the purest French perfume tradition. For three years, the brand has acquired work to donate it to the Foundation, but this year it has taken another step by installing its own stand at the fair, becoming one of the first spaces that the visitor receives in Pavilion 7 of IFEMA. Malle’s proposal is not limited to art exhibition, but offers an original experience.

9915 association space at the Fair



Ts





Let us keep in mind that the success of the fair is not supported solely in galleries and artists, but also in institutional support, whether public or private. Miró Foundation, that celebrates its 50th anniversary, Prado Museum, Chirino Foundation… Without these strategic alliances, it would lose part of their ability to attract. Although collaboration models have changed over time, The essential is still the commitment to culture.

At a time when the market fluctuates and cultural policies are increasingly uncertain, it is essential that the institutions – sean museums, banks, luxury brands or local administrations – understand that their arc role goes beyond visibility: It is a real commitment to the present and future of art. And while that commitment remains standing, Arco will continue to be a relevant indicator for the cultural sector.