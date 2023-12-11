The chief employee of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, responsible for the food systems pavilion at the COP28 conference, Dr. Lucy Wallace, confirmed that the essence of the conference lies in strengthening human capital and bringing people together for collective action.

She added that the conference presidency allocated a day to focus on the pivotal role of food, agricultural and water systems in addressing climate challenges, noting that there are more than 200 events on the conference agenda, focusing on food, agriculture and water, describing this as a major social development that contributes effectively to advancing Progress in this field.

Dr. Lucy continued, “Focusing on these issues will bring about a fundamental change in the way they are discussed among the various stakeholders,” stressing the great importance of the food systems pavilion at COP28, especially as it represents the first time that food has been included on the agenda of the conference presidency.

She explained, “What is distinctive about the food systems pavilion is our close cooperation with other food-related pavilions within the conference. We have created a special area that includes a large group of actors, which allows us not only to follow up on negotiations, but also to explore effective ways of cooperation to bring about real change.”

She pointed out that the prevailing view towards food has changed, as it is no longer seen only as a source of agriculture or as a cause of climate change, but rather it is now seen as a major factor in addressing the enormous climate challenges facing the world.

Dr. Lucy continued, “Therefore, we are working together in the Food Systems Pavilion to unify efforts, and form a positive space for cooperation between various stakeholders from all parts of the food value chain, from different countries and regions, and between people who work in the field of food in different ways, and through this cooperation “In common, we can take real action and make tangible change.”