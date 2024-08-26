In a recent study published in Natureresearchers from Stanford University and Yale University have explored the role of dopamine in the interaction between short-term and long-term memory in animals.

The Role of Dopamine in Mediating Memory Dynamics

Dopamine and Memory

Learning and memory in insects are controlled by a structure known as the mushroom body, analogous to the hippocampus in mammals.

Although previous studies had explored this in insects, the researchers wanted to understand how preexisting innate responses to stimuli influence the learning of new associations and how these memories are formed and maintained over time.

Medical Xpress spoke with the study’s first author, Cheng Huang, an associate professor at Washington University School of Medicine. Speaking about what inspired him to pursue this research, he said, “Since childhood, I have been fascinated by how vivid our memories can be and how they can shape an individual’s behavior and personality.”

The researchers focused on the brain of Drosophila (fruit fly). Using a combination of experimental imaging techniques and computational models, the researchers observed neural activity in fruit flies as they were subjected to olfactory associative conditioning experiments.

The release of dopamine has been linked to rewarding experiences, strengthening the memory of that experience. In essence, dopamine acts as a signal that something good has happened, making it easier to remember.

This helps encode new memories and reinforce learned behaviors, playing a role in the formation of short- and long-term memory. It also aids in memory storage and retrieval, stabilizing memories over time.

Prof. Huang and his colleagues hypothesize that dopamine neurons in the fruit fly brain integrate information from innate responses and learned experiences with sensory stimuli.

In other words, dopamine helps process and unify information from two sources, influencing how the brain responds to sensory stimuli.

“Our work introduces a new view of the interactions between short- and long-term memory areas of the brain,” explains Prof. Huang.

“Traditional concepts have focused on system consolidation, in which memories residing in short-term storage areas are switched during offline activity to long-term storage areas. Here, we discover a different interaction between short- and long-term memory compartments.”

For the experimental part of the study, researchers used 500 fruit flies, exposing them to different odors. These fruit flies were genetically modified to target specific neurons and manipulate their activity.

Some odors have been associated with positive or negative stimuli (such as reward or punishment). This test tests how well flies can learn and remember the association between an odor and an outcome.

Explaining why Drosophila was used, Prof. Huang said: “The Drosophila brain provides an excellent model for understanding the fundamental logic and mechanisms underlying dopamine-mediated learning and memory.”

“Despite having significantly fewer dopamine neurons than mammals, the Drosophila dopamine system demonstrates more conserved functions in learning and memory processes.”

To measure the flies’ response to various stimuli, the researchers measured neural activity (communication between neurons) using voltage imaging.

This method captures electrical signals by measuring voltage changes across the membrane of the neuron. When a neuron fires, a voltage shift occurs, which can be imaged using special sensors or dyes.

For the computational part of their work, the researchers created a model of the mushroom body circuitry, constrained by both the wiring of the fly brain and their experimental spike data, to explain and predict memory dynamics.

Researchers have found that dopamine neurons in the fruit fly brain encode innate and learned responses to rewards, punishments, and odors in a heterogeneous manner. These signals regulate how memories are stored and forgotten in the brain.

When short-term memories are formed, a process is triggered that opens the door to the weakening of some connections between brain cells, allowing dopamine neurons to better process both innate and learned stimuli, which in turn helps form long-term memories.

“This activation occurs through a feedback interaction, whereby output signals from a short-term memory unit influence input activity in a long-term memory unit.”

“After a short-term memory has been created, this feedback interaction allows for the rapid formation of a long-term memory during further presentations of the same association that led to the initial short-term memory,” explained Prof. Huang.

They also found that the intensity of this limitation depends on a linear sum of innate and previously learned responses to sensory stimuli.

Furthermore, the computational model revealed how dopamine mediates the interaction between short-term and long-term memory. The researchers found that the timing of memory extinction training and the natural meaning of odors influence the strength and persistence of these memories.

The study findings reveal how different parts of the mushroom body work together to form short- and long-term memory.

They provide a mechanistic understanding of how innate and learned information interact in the brain to shape behavior. In addition, the role of dopamine in mediating the interaction between short-term and long-term memory is also revealed.

“This mechanism may provide insights into identifying similar circuits in mammals. Ultimately, our findings may benefit the development of interventions or treatments for dementia-related diseases in humans,” said Prof. Huang.

Speaking about how their study could impact the field of neuroscience as a whole, Dr. Huang concluded, “The biological implications of our data and modeling results are far-reaching and could provide important computational insights into the dynamic memory system and inspire new designs of learning algorithms and network architectures in artificial intelligence.”