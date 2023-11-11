admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/11/2023 – 6:23

Researchers present a detailed report of the monstrosities committed by doctors during the Nazi regime and point out that studies and experiments from the time continue to be used in an uncritical way” It is often surprising how limited the current medical community’s knowledge of the crimes committed by Nazi doctors is. , with the exception of only a vague notion of Josef Mengele’s experiments in the Auschwitz concentration camp”, observed Herwig Czech, from the Medical University of Vienna, in Austria.

This was the reason why Czech and his colleagues three years ago suggested to the editor-in-chief of the scientific journal The Lancet the creation of a commission with the aim of expanding this knowledge and drawing conclusions for the future.

In the commission’s comprehensive report, which is now available, researchers not only gathered historical evidence about the medical atrocities committed under the Nazi regime, but also demonstrated with great clarity how these acts of cruelty did not occur in isolation and how their impacts still persist today.

The document describes in detail how doctors and health experts contributed to the drafting of so-called “compulsory sterilization laws” and were actively involved in the sterilization of more than 350,000 people classified as “genetically inferior” according to Nazi racial laws.

Many of these people developed serious physical and psychological injuries, in addition to several others who died during the procedures. At least 230,000 patients who suffered from mental, cognitive problems or had physical limitations were murdered in so-called euthanasia programs in Germany and occupied territories during the Second World War. Tens of thousands suffered abuse while being used as guinea pigs, for example in concentration camps.

Eugenics as pseudojustification

Nazi racial theory served as a pseudo-scientific justification for these atrocities. The basis for this “racial hygiene” was eugenics, the study of supposedly good genetic characteristics, based on a theory by British naturalist Charles Darwin published in the mid-19th century. According to this concept, in a process of natural selection, only the most The strong survive, while the rest disappear.

Eugenicists also applied this concept of natural selection to human societies. In this way, the reproduction of people with supposedly better genetic configurations should be promoted, just as that of people with inferior genetic configurations should be avoided.

In Germany and other countries, eugenics developed as a science that became socially accepted across all parties, social classes and also in the fields of research and medicine, becoming the cause of enormous suffering.

At the beginning of the 20th century, these ideas found fertile ground, particularly in Germany. Mass unemployment threw millions of people into poverty, crime increased dramatically, diseases were spreading and mortality was quite high. Based on eugenics, these problems were attributed to “inferior biological substances”.

“Valueless lives”

Therefore, only drastic eugenic measures such as the forced sterilization of “worthless lives” could prevent the decline of society. There was very little money, food, or space to share with these people.

Especially for the Nazis, eugenics served as a convenient justification for their racial follies. On the one hand, they promoted the creation of so-called “pure Aryan race children”, but on the other, they wanted to radically destroy so-called “worthless lives” through sterilization, euthanasia or systematic murders, as in concentration camps. Scientists and doctors were actively involved in this process.

The report, which is based on 878 sources of information, is the most comprehensive to date on the atrocities, says The Lancet.

The text recounts the development of medical research during the Nazi era and individually portrays the perpetrators, as well as the victims and doctors imprisoned by the regime who treated their fellow inmates in the most difficult conditions, including concentration camps.

Traces to the present day

Despite intense investigations, many of the perpetrators and accomplices were not held accountable after the war or would only be incriminated much later.

According to the report, the knowledge compiled by the Nazis is typically used in a non-critical manner. The anatomy atlas by Austrian Eduard Pernkopf is still used today due to his attention to detail. In the work, the convinced Nazi anatomist used images of people who were executed during the Nazi regime.

Another concern of the commission is to raise awareness among medical professionals about the origin of applied knowledge. “Medical students, researchers and practicing healthcare professionals must know where – and from whom – the foundations of medical knowledge come. They owe it to the victims of Nazism,” said Shmuel Pinchas Reis of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, co-chair of the commission.

Lessons for the future

The authors see their report as a first step as they plan extensive online documentation work. “The Nazi medical atrocities are among the best-documented examples of medical involvement in human rights abuses in history,” says Sabine Hildebrant of Harvard Medical School, USA, also co-chair of the commission.

“We must study the worst in the history of humanity to recognize and counter similar patterns in the present, with the aim of promoting the best”, he concluded.