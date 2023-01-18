Bollards are in place throughout our surroundings, and you may not have even noticed them! They come in a range of designs and finishes and can be used for a number of things, one of the most notable advantages is to improve security in built-up areas. Road bollards can play a huge role in protecting infrastructure and public places, as well as buildings and shops, so we can have peace of mind that pedestrians, drivers, and various types of premises are safe. Below, we’ll take a closer look at the role of these bollards when it comes to protecting infrastructure from destructive vehicle attacks.

Types of road bollards

When looking at the role bollards play when it comes to protecting both buildings and infrastructure, we must look at the various types of bollards that you may come across, or that you could implement around your premises to ensure that it’s protected. Here are some of the most popular types of bollards that can help:

Stainless steel: These bollards are robust and can help protect both pedestrians and buildings as well as infrastructure from potential attacks and accidents. The finish on these bollards is sleek and modern, so you don’t have to compromise on how your surroundings look.

Concrete: These permanent bollards are some of the most traditional. They blend in well with their surroundings and can be used as a heavy-duty, long-term solution when it comes to protecting buildings.

Fold down: These bollards allow you to fold them up and down, which can be a great way of restricting access to a certain area, when necessary, for example, during the night around your premises. They are strong and can only be moved when you have a key.

Illuminated: These bollards are robust and durable, but they also feature a light to the top which can help surroundings to remain visible, making an accident less likely when it's dark and dim.

The benefits

There are many reasons that you may choose to use a road bollard in public space, or even on your property, whether that’s for pedestrian or driver safety, or to stop someone parking in your spot. One of the most notable benefits that come with implementing bollards around your building is to prevent vehicle attacks from happening. Here are a few examples of how they can help with this.

Create barriers

Using bollards around your premises allows you to create a clear, and obvious barrier. This barrier will make it clear to drivers where they can and cannot go and prevents them from getting too close to the building. Not only does this help when it comes to preventing vehicle ram-raids, but it also helps to direct cars around your building and shows pedestrians where to walk.

Stop illegal parking

Implementing bollards around your premise allows you to stop illegal parking, which can lead to vehicle attacks, and accidents taking place that can have an impact on your business. Placing bollards on a walkway means that vehicles won’t be able to bump up onto the pavement and park, or bump onto the pavement and drive into your store, attacking buildings and infrastructure and ultimately putting lives at risk.

Security

Illuminated bollards can help increase security around a public place or building – which can actually deter criminal activity. If an area is well-lit, criminals are less likely to stick around and commit an offence than in a place that is dark where they cannot be seen. Using illuminated bollards not only helps to ensure vehicles can’t get so close to a building, they also help to create light around an area to prevent crimes from taking place.