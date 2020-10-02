Illustration by Jorge F. Hernández.

The space is opened for the gaze to feel textures and digest colors that reality transpires. The artist Carlos Pellicer knows this when he listened to the silent verses under a staircase and the symphony of all the greens in a jungle called childhood. It is the role of the artist to capture on paper the forms that were cloud or canoe, the tear of a lightning bolt in the middle of the storm or the hypnotic calm of chromatic crystals …