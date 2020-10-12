To prepare for the meeting with the gunsmiths, Jagoba Arrasate has designed a work plan that includes five workouts. The team will rest on Thursday. In today’s session, the Navarrese team has exercised through prevention work, possessions and football.

Roberto Torres has done individual work, while Chimy Avila, Darko Y Brandon continue with their rehabilitation processes. For its part, the 6 players of the subsidiary in dynamics of the first team have not participated in the session after the results of the Covid-19 tests in the Promises.

On the other hand, the system to request a prior appointment to be relocated to the El Sadar stadium continues to be open on the club’s website. Members must first indicate if their appointment is for a small group (1 to 4 people) and if it is for a larger group (5 or more people). Once this is done, they must fill in the information of the person who will attend the video call through which the club will contact the members. Once that is done, it only remains to choose the day and time, among all those available, for the video call to take place. As soon as the process is completed, the member will receive an email with a link to be able to connect on the day and time indicated.

Two positives in the subsidiary force to suspend the training of Osasuna B.

Osasuna has carried out this morning detection tests for Covid-19 to his Promesas footballers, The start of the official competition is scheduled for next weekend. These tests have been carried out at the initiative of the entity after in the last hours he had knowledge of the positive in Covid-19 of one of the players of the subsidiary. The test consisted of an antigen test, in which a second soccer player has tested positive.

These results have been made known to the relevant health authorities, of the Navarra Football Federation and the Numancia Sports Club, to which the rojillos were measured last weekend in Los Pajaritos.

None of the players who have tested positive are in the dynamics of the first team. However, the six players from the subsidiary who are in the first team dynamics, who have not trained with the first team since last Thursday, October 8, and who on Saturday played with the Promises They have not trained today under the orders of Jagoba Arrasate nor will they do so until they comply with the corresponding protocol. Likewise, the Promises training sessions are suspended until further notice.