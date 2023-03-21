After the lousy result and performance of Club Deportivo Guadalajara against Club América in the National Classic, criticism did not wait for the strategist Veljko Paunovic by fans and even recognized personalities.
The Serbian strategist acknowledged feeling sorry for the terrible result obtained in the game against the Eagles, so before starting the press conference after the game he sent a message to the fans to apologize for the actions of the Sacred Flock.
After the fall of the rojiblanco team, the former player of Guadalajara, oswaldo sanchezHe admitted that he would have liked the rojiblanco helmsman to adopt a different, more aggressive stance in search of making the score more decent against those from Coapa.
“”I stayed waiting on the side of the technical direction of Paunovic, some other forward center. He no longer had on the bench, it is true, but there was Pollo Briseño, you had to send two nines to look for balls, because America was going to destroy You weren’t going to go deep.”
– Oswaldo Sanchez.
“The Clásicos are won by whoever plays with more love, with more pride and who has more forcefulness. Chivas had some headers that he did not achieve and América, with an offensive arsenal, deservedly wins the Clásico”, pointed out the former goalkeeper.
After the FIFA Date, day 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament will come and it will take place for the Clásico Tapatío, which will be held on April 1, 2023 on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, a duel that will start at 9:10 p.m., time of the center of Mexico.
