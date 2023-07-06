Chivas de Guadalajara began its participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League With the right foot. The Sacred Flock beat Club León by a score of 1-2 on the opening day. It seems that Veljko Paunovic’s project is serious and that the rojiblancos will try to continue in the first places.
For this semester, the rojiblanca board managed to hire Ricardo Marin, Oscar Whalley and Eric Gutierrez.
This is how the starting eleven of the Sacred Flock would look like with the inclusion of their reinforcements for this contest:
Óscar Whalley arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara to compete against Miguel Jiménez. The Mexican-Spanish goalkeeper started the tournament on the substitute bench, but depending on the performance of ‘Wacho’, he could gain minutes.
The player who emerged from the Pumas basic forces won the position from Jesús Sánchez and is immovable on the right flank. Mozo adds very well to the attack and looks increasingly solid in defensive tasks.
‘Tiba’ is recovering his best level after suffering a major injury. Sepúlveda was a fixed player in Paunovic’s scheme in the Clausura 2023.
The 21-year-old defender is an important piece for the Sacred Flock. Orozco Chiquete has played as a center back and as a left back.
This is one of the positions in which Chivas de Guadalajara falters. Neither Cristian Calderón nor Alejandro Mayorga have been able to live up to expectations. The ‘Chicote’ will receive a new opportunity this semester.
‘Pocho’ Guzmán will be the leader of the Chivas de Guadalajara midfield in the 2023 Apertura. He will be accompanied by two talented players with great offensive vision.
Erick Gutiérrez is Chivas’ bomb reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 tournament. After several years at PSV Eindhoven, ‘Guti’ made the decision to return to Liga MX.
The ‘Nene’ Beltrán will have two great teachers in Guzmán and Gutiérrez. The interior of 25 years has to consolidate with the Sacred Flock and will have the best company to do it.
The ‘Piojo’ Alvarado was a starter in Veljko Paunovic’s scheme in the Clausura 2023. It seems that the striker is finally consolidating with Chivas de Guadalajara and will be an important piece this semester.
Ricardo Marín dazzled in the Expansion League and caught the attention of the Sacred Flock for this semester. He started as a starter against León and it seems that he has an advantage over Daniel Ríos and Ronaldo Cisneros.
Alexis Vega is expected to return to the courts in the coming weeks after overcoming his injury. The left winger is the element with the most imbalance that Chivas has and will have to lead the rojiblanca offensive in the Apertura 2023.
