Guadalajara is one of the biggest teams in Mexican soccer, although unlike most it is the only one that plays with pure national soccer players, so it must always have the best in the country.
Added to this, it has one of the best academies, without forgetting that it has managed to get several to make the leap to Europe or another squad, but unfortunately, some of those stars never returned to the fold.
the attacker Carlos candle He is one of the prodigal sons who is expected to return one day, since he was trained in Verde Valle, but after being U-17 world champion he was sold to Arsenal of England, thus beginning his journey through Europe until in 2018 he was signed by Los Angeles FCthat did it Designated Player and its captain, helping to conquer the first title of MLS Cup in the history of the institution.
Once again in the current Fútbol de Estufa it has been mentioned that the Flock will try to convince the Bomber to return, without knowing if he will really be able to, because in addition to his high salary, it is mentioned that he did not leave the club very well when he left because of the late president Jorge Vergara.
Taking advantage of this topic, here we leave you the rojiblancas figures who did not return to the Guadalajara club:
In recent years, the trained in Chivas He has constantly dreamed of returning to the club where he was born, without really reaching an agreement for the high salary he earns, in addition to the fact that he is far from the level he once had. The attacker went to eintracht frankfurt of Germany from the Guadalajara team in 2016, later going through the MLS and soccer from Saudi Arabia. It seems practically impossible for him to wear the rojiblancos colors again.
The three-time World Cup central defender grew up in Chivas and even contributed a very important goal when they won the title to Toluca in the Apertura 2006. In 2008 El Maza went to Europe with the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands, then he was with the stuttgart from Germany and when he returned to Mexico he preferred to go with his staunch rival, America. To make matters worse, he earned the contempt of the fans by saying that he enjoyed the title more with the Eagles than with the Flock.
When he was not really known, Guadalajara signed him in 2015, coming from the Royal Salt Lake of the MLS. After two titles with the Flock, he ventured to the Fiorentina from Italy, then with eintracht frankfurt of Germany where he won a Cup. Continuously El Titán has been related to Chivasbut when he returned to Mexico he did so with tigersthen he was with Toronto and finally it was reinforcement of juarez and now he will be with Blue Cross. At this rate, it does not seem feasible for him to return.
There are several fans who are still waiting for the return of the prodigal son since his departure in 2010 with the Manchester Utd. His goodbye occurred in the middle of his last semester where, despite this, he shared the scoring championship with two other soccer players. After his European passage through real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and SevilleChicharito joined the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS. The striker and greatest network breaker in the history of the Mexican team has said that he would like to return, however, he has not reached any agreement.
Coming from Pachucathe attacker arrived at Chivas like the transfer market bomb. He quickly earned the affection of the fans and was an important part of the title won in 2017, as well as the CONCACAF Champions League. Unfortunately, he left through the back door by being sold without his consent to striped by the then sports director Jose Luis Higuera. After that and a step through the inter miami of the MLSIt has also sounded to return, without it really happening due to his high salary.
The goalkeeper also left a great memory in the hearts of the Chiva-brothers as he was the last goalkeeper who really gave great security to the three posts. It was expected that the board of directors would make a strong attempt to buy the Mazatleco from Pachuca Group after the title of MX LeagueHowever, they did not decide to make the purchase option valid due to its high cost, for which they have paid dearly. The World Cup player has also become a figure of Lion and it seems unlikely that he will return one day.
As soon as he won the 2006 title, the goalkeeper was soon sold to Saints Lagoon, where he also marked an era as captain by avoiding relegation and adding titles. However, that would be his last team because he never returned to the fold.
It is even mentioned that San Oswaldo was tempted by the exorbitant salary that the lagoons would give him, while he has defended himself by mentioning that it was not his intention to leave, without really knowing the truth.
