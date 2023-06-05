Added to this, it has one of the best academies, without forgetting that it has managed to get several to make the leap to Europe or another squad, but unfortunately, some of those stars never returned to the fold.

the attacker Carlos candle He is one of the prodigal sons who is expected to return one day, since he was trained in Verde Valle, but after being U-17 world champion he was sold to Arsenal of England, thus beginning his journey through Europe until in 2018 he was signed by Los Angeles FCthat did it Designated Player and its captain, helping to conquer the first title of MLS Cup in the history of the institution.

Once again in the current Fútbol de Estufa it has been mentioned that the Flock will try to convince the Bomber to return, without knowing if he will really be able to, because in addition to his high salary, it is mentioned that he did not leave the club very well when he left because of the late president Jorge Vergara.

Taking advantage of this topic, here we leave you the rojiblancas figures who did not return to the Guadalajara club:

Carlos Vela would be Chivas’ dream in this market. 🔴⚪️ Will they make it? Come on @Amauryvz pic.twitter.com/zJrezoHFwo — Iván López Elizondo (@LopezElizondo11) June 5, 2023

It is even mentioned that San Oswaldo was tempted by the exorbitant salary that the lagoons would give him, while he has defended himself by mentioning that it was not his intention to leave, without really knowing the truth.