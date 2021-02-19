Blizzard has announced Diablo 4’s fourth character class: the Rogue.

The Rogue, who was a playable character in Diablo 1, joins the Druid, Barbarian and Sorceress. One character class is left to announce.

She’s a dexterity-based character who can focus on melee or ranged attacks, with a dollop of shadow magic and traps work thrown in.

Here’s the official blurb:

“The Rogue is a swift, deadly, mobile class with unparalleled versatility. Rogue players can choose from a variety of ways to stab, shoot, and trap their enemies and can enhance their combat through poisons, shadow magic, and specialized techniques. This class is not just for fans of the original Rogue – Assassin and Demon Hunter players will notice some of our favorite tricks of the trade have come back as well. “

Diablo 4 is still slated for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but I imagine PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions are also in the works. There’s no release date yet, but Activision recently said it didn’t expect Diablo 4 to come out in 2021.