Once the demotion was consummated, several Eibar supporters clubs, led by Eskozia La Brava, wanted to send an open letter to the Armory Board of Directors, in which they begin by saying that they have received many messages “of admiration for what such a small city has achieved, of our hospitality, of the good vibes that the Eibar fans transmit … “

They assure that the desire of many people from all corners of the country that Eibar return to the First Division “it must also be ours. That must be the ambition, and the project on which we hope the Council has been working for a long time must respond to that challenge “they say.

“We cannot fall into the conformism that this has been a dream. These seven seasons have allowed us to build solid finances and sufficient prestige to design a sports project that establishes a clear goal of returning to the First Division, “the statement reads.

The supporters’ clubs ask the Council to “learn from the mistakes made, to listen to the fans and regain the bond with them.” They are also told “not to go into debt but not to save for other projects that have little to do with sports.”

“We will return … or perhaps we will not succeed, but it is everyone’s obligation to put one hundred percent of our energy to try,” he concludes.