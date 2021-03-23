CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 105 – 119 SACRAMENTO KINGS

De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton contributed 58 points combined in the Kings’ road win over the Cavaliers. Fox scored 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while Haliburton had another 28 points., including four 3-pointers from five attempts, was too much for the Cavaliers. In addition, center Richaun Holmes added a double-double of 17 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks that ensured the victory of the Sacramento team (18-25). Despite this, he is far from the Western Conference ‘playoffs’ positions. Bahamian guard Buddy Hield was also decisive in the Kings’ victory by becoming the third highest scorer with 19 points, after scoring 5 of 10 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. The Kings finished the game with 50 percent accuracy on field goals (49-90) and 43% on triples (13-30) compared to 43% (41-96) and 24% (4-17), respectively, of the Cavaliers, who also lost the game under the hoops with 39 rebounds to Sacramento’s 49. JaVale McGee had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, which left him as the leader of the Cavaliers (16-27), who have shared wins and losses in the last four games played.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 103 – 112 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The Timberwolves lost at home to the Thunder in a game that once again showed the inconsistency of the Minneapolis team and in which Ricky Rubio got his third double-double of the season: 11 points and 11 assists. The most outstanding player of the game was Karl-Anthony Towns, who also had a double-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block while, for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 31 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. Juancho Hernangómez, scored 5 points and 4 rebounds after 14.5 minutes on the court. Five Thunder players finished the game with 10 or more points. The difference between the two teams was the percentages of shots from the triple: while OKC scored 56.8% and the Wolves had to be content with 35.9%. The Wolves added their second consecutive loss and their 33rd loss of the season, the worst record in the League.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 97 – 100 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added another 24 points and the Hornets held on to beat the Spurs on the road in their first game since taking rookie point guard LaMelo Ball off due to injury. Ball suffered a broken right wrist Saturday after a heavy knockdown against the Los Angeles Clippers. Considered the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season. Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk each had 11 points and PJ Washington added a 10-point double-double with 13 rebounds that helped the Hornets break their three-game losing streak. The Spurs had won four of their last five games, but struggled and struggled to contain the Hornets’ attack. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and Derrick White added 21, as top scorers for the Texans (22-18), who begin a nine-game home streak and remain leaders in the Southeast Division. Ball’s absence was apparent early on as Charlotte was limited to scoring just two fast break points in the first quarter.. The Hornets were fifth in the league in fast-break points at 15.1 per game, but were limited to five against the Spurs. Still, Charlotte found a way to exploit the San Antonio defense, hitting 5-of-8 on 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead in the first quarter. The Hornets were 12 of 32 on 3s.

CHICAGO BULLS 95 – 120 UTAH JAZZ

Donovan Mitchell contributed 30 points as the leader of the unstoppable attack of the Utah Jazz that defeated the Bulls at home. Mitchell, with five 3s, six assists and six rebounds, topped the list of five Jazz players who had double-digit numbers, including Rudy Gobert, who fell 1 block away from hitting a rare triple-double. Gobert was a real wall under the hoops, scoring 21 points on 9 of 11 shots from the field, grabbing 10 rebounds and putting up 9 blocks, his best individual record so far this season. Joe Ingles finished as the sixth Jazz player with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson, who also came off the bench, reached 16 points, despite missing 7 of the 8 3-pointers he made. The veteran point guard Mike Conley, as a starter, scored another 15 points, distributed four assists and captured three rebounds with the Jazz, who put their mark at 31-11 after winning the second consecutive game and consolidating the leadership of the Northwest Division, of the Western Conference and the League. Zach LaVine with 27 points was again the leader of the Bulls (19-23), who only had four players with double digits in the annotation. Along with LaVine, who scored 4 of 10 3-point attempts, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 4 assists, Taddeus Young had 14 points and fell on the doorstep of a double-double with nine rebounds. Tomas Satoransky reached 13 points and Coby White scored another 10 points to complete the list of the four Bulls players who reached or exceeded the 10-touchdown barrier, but did not avoid defeat.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 117 – 99 TORONTO RAPTORS

John Wall had his first triple-double in five years and helped the Rockets to a 117-99 victory over the Raptors that allowed them to break a 20-game losing streak, the worst in their history. That streak was the ninth worst in NBA history and the longest since the 28-loss streak that set Philadelphia’s record in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Wall scored 19 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, his first triple-double since February 5, 2016.. That helped the Rockets get their first win since Feb. 4. Houston also gave the Raptors their ninth straight loss, which now represents the longest active losing streak in the NBA. All five Houston starters had double-digit numbers as the game reached the middle of the third quarter. Jae’Sean Tate scored 22 points, Sterling Brown added a double-double of 20 points, including 13 in the first quarter, with 10 rebounds, which left him leading the team in the inside game. Christian Wood reached 19 points and Danuel House Jr. scored another 12 that also helped the Texans triumph (12-30). Houston closed the third quarter with an 88-86 lead and opened the fourth period with a 9-1 streak to get away on the scoreboard without allowing the Raptors comeback. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points, while Pascal Siakam finished with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds that left him leading in the Raptors’ inside game (17-26). Normal Powell had 19 points and Kyle Lowry another 17, with 4 rebounds and 8 assists.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 132 – 126 BOSTON CELTICS

Without Tatum, the Celtics could not in overtime with some Grizzlies who are still alive in the fight for the playoffs. Boston, five losses in the last seven games. Check the chronicle here.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 140 – 113 INDIANA PACERS

Jrue Holiday posted a 28-point double-double with 14 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of injured star power forward Giannis Antetokoumpo by beating the Indiana Pacers 140-113 in what was their seventh consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo, who won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the third time, was left out of the team due to a sprained left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he believes the reigning two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) was injured during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, Pat Connaughton made his first season start and racked up 20 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 6 of 7 3s. Khris Middleton had another 25 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The Bucks also played without PJ Tucker due to a sprained left ankle. Indiana can not count on their best players either as they suffered the losses of the starters, Malcolm Brogdon, back pain, Myles Turner, sprained left ankle, and TJ Warren, who hasn’t played since December 29 due to a stress fracture in his left foot. Indiana had achieved a 106-109 victory over the Heat on Sunday in Miami, in overtime, a game that Brogdon and Turner did play. Even without Giannis, the Bucks proved their superiority over the Pacers after Holiday set his season-high marks for points and assists. The victory allowed the Bucks to go 28-14 and remain third in the Eastern Conference, but just a game and a half behind the Sixers (30-13), who are the leaders. Domantas Sabonis, with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, was once again the leader of the Pacers. While Jeremy Lamb had 21 points, Doug McDermott reached 20 and Caris LeVert had another 19 points, but they could never compete with the Bucks’ scoring inspiration, especially that of Holiday, who played his best game since arriving in Milwaukee traded. by the New Orleans Pelicans. McDermott opened the game with a triple, but the Bucks scored the next 19 points and stayed in command for the rest of the night.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 119 – 110 ATLANTA HAWKS

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 points in a spectacular fourth quarter (25 overall) for the Clippers. The Hawks were 8-0 since McMillan’s arrival on the bench. Check the chronicle here.