Poland scrambled planes because of a missile flying from Ukraine, but failed to shoot it down

Poland was forced to scramble aircraft to intercept an unidentified flying object (UFO) that violated the airspace from Ukraine, said the operational commander of the armed forces of the republic, General Maciej Klisz.

The military man explained that the planes were supposed to shoot down the missile if necessary. “But the time it was on Polish territory, as well as the nature of its maneuvering, made this impossible,” Klish shared. The general clarified that the missile left the territory of the republic.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Wieslaw Kukula, said that the missile was Russian, although the military did not provide any evidence. He also said that the object lingered in Polish airspace for three minutes, having managed to fly 40 kilometers.

Everything indicates that the Russian missile invaded Polish airspace, we accompanied it on radar, and left the airspace See also 4 symptoms that may indicate cancer Wieslaw KukulaChief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces

Representatives of the office of Polish President Andrzej Duda statedthat no residents were injured as a result of the incident, and no damage to any objects was recorded.

Photo: Globallookpress.com

The President of Poland discussed the incident with the NATO Secretary General

Duda held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the situation with the missile that flew into the country. “The conversation concerned violation of Polish airspace. We have been in constant contact with our allies from the very beginning,” said the head of the Polish leader’s cabinet, Marcin Mastalerek.

In turn, Stoltenberg assuredthat the alliance expresses solidarity with its “valued ally” and is closely monitoring the situation. “NATO remains vigilant,” he wrote.

Poland has put all military forces on alert

According to the press secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Jacek Goryszewski, “all procedures that the Operational Command could undertake were undertaken,” security in Polish airspace was ensured.

President Duda convened a meeting at the headquarters of the National Security Bureau, which was attended by the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Chief of the General Staff, General Kukula, and the operational commander of the armed forces, Major General Maciej Klisz.

In turn, Polish General Leon Komornicki emphasized that Polish airspace was subject to aggression, which cannot be underestimated, trivialized, emphasized He. The general also criticized the insufficient, in his opinion, reaction to what happened. “There is a complete lack of a sober, soldierly look and assessment of the situation,” the military man said.