Dwayne Johnson is the famous Canadian-born actor and wrestler, best known by his fighter name of The Rock, and who has recently devoted a lot to the pop world, starring in numerous video game and comic themed films. How not to mention, for example, the famous film in development Black Adams, and many others.

In a recent interview, however, the famous actor has pitted some interesting information on the arrival of a new movie not yet announced, dedicated to a mysterious video game. Unfortunately, we don’t know much more, but speculations about possible candidate franchises have already started online.

For example, some fans of the actor have speculated that it could be Madden NFL, given that Johnson has repeatedly said he is an admirer of the sporting genre of rugby and of this videogame series in general. This is also because The Rock added during the interview that we will talk about a film about a videogame that he has loved for many years.

However, if we want to be honest it seems to us very unlikely that a very successful film can be created about such a particular sports title, which despite having a good niche overseas, knows little attention on this side of the Atlantic. Something about it seems more likely to us Fortnite.

The Rock has in fact participated in the closing event of the Chapter 2 of the game, appearing as the character Foundation, in combat in the spectacular online event. So, while still very doubtful, it might make sense to make a film of your own on Fortnite.

Below we present the words of the actor who also adds a small but important one temporal detail for the announcement: