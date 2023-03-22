Following the release of the recent Shazam: the Fury of the Gods (find our review here) an unexpected fact came to light that involved two major players in the DC universe.

The situation sees protagonists Zachary Levi (performer of Shazam) e Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (former wrestler and currently portrayer of Black Adam).

According to an article by TheWrap (which Levi himself later declared true directly on his Instagram stories) The Rock allegedly “sabotaged” both the Shazam and Black Adam movies.

What was this obstruction about? In the veto, by the former wrestler, to bring up Shazam in a post-credit scene of Black Adam and also prevented some Black Adam characters from appearing in a scene of Shazam: Wrath of the Gods.

Johnson would appear intent on preventing every possible link between his character and the “minor superhero” played by Levi. This choice would have been made to advertise a more appreciated comparison between Black Adam and Supermanmuch more popular.

Waiting for a response from Johnson we invite you to read our review of Black Adam, the film starring the anti-hero (in every sense) Dwayne Johnson.