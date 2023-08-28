The Rock: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

The Rock is the film broadcast tonight, 28 August 2023, in prime time on Rete 4 from 9.20pm. It is a 1996 film directed by director Michael Bay. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

Washington, DC. Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) is a chemist who works for the Secret Service. One day he is called urgently by FBI Director James Womack: eighty-one tourists have been taken hostage on Alcatraz Island. General Francis Xavier Hummel (Ed Harris) is responsible, as a sign of protest against government policy which does not recognize merit to veterans who died during covert actions and denies economic bonuses to their families.

But Stanley is needed because Hummel has stolen missiles containing nerve gas and has announced that he will fire them at San Francisco if his demands are not met. The scientist knows how to defuse bombs, but he needs someone familiar with Alcatraz prison to let him in. Here comes the inmate Patrick Mason (Sean Connery), a former British intelligence agent, in prison for thirty years, who managed to escape once from Alcatraz. Despite his hatred for the FBI, the man agrees to help him. But when Patrick and Stanley arrive on the island, they find themselves battling a team of ruthless revolutionaries ready for anything.

The Rock: the cast of the film

Many great actors who are part of the cast of The Rock, a cult of the nineties: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris, John Spencer, David Morse, William Forsythe, Michael Biehn, Vanessa Marcil, John C. McGinley, Gregory Sporleder , Tony Todd, Bokeem Woobdine, Claire Forlani, Danny Nucci, Jim Caviezel. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Sean ConneryJohn Patrick Mason

Nicolas CageDr. Stanley Goodspeed

Ed Harris: General Francis X. Hummel

John SpencerJames Womack

David MorseMajor Tom Baxter

William ForsytheErnest Paxton

Michael BiehnCommander Anderson

Vanessa Marcil as Carla Pestalozzi

John C. McGinley as Captain Hendrix

Gregory SporlederCaptain Frye

Tony ToddCaptain Darrow

Bokeem WoodbineSergeant Crisp

Jim Maniaci as Private Scarpetti

Greg Collins: Private Gamble

Brendan Kelly as Private Cox

Stanley Anderson: US president

David Marshall Grant Hayden Sinclair

John Laughlin: Gen. Peterson

Anthony Clark as Paolo, hotel barber

Danny NucciLt. Shepherd

Todd LouisoMarvin Isherwood

Claire Forlani as Jade Angelou

Philip Baker Hall: Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Luenell Campbell: The tourist

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Rock on live TV and live streaming? As already anticipated, the film awaits you on Monday 28 August 2023 at 21:20 on Rete 4. To follow it live on television, just tune in to button 4 on the remote control. Those who want to follow it via streaming can access it for free after registering with MediasetPlay.