Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 12:05



‘Sold out’. No tickets. This is what makes the revelation group of the year appear at the head of the poster for the patron saint festivities of Torrevieja. With forgiveness from ‘Los Panchos’ and the beloved duo formed by Dioni and María Ángeles, those from Arde Bogotá are in fashion and it seems that they will be that way for a long time.

The band from Cartagena set foot on a large stage in Torrevieja for the first time with the utmost expectation, riding the crest of the wave pushed by that swell in the form of the force of all that youth in which they awaken passions. From Murcia, Alicante and all corners of Vega Baja, the fan phenomenon attacked a Sports Palace packed to the brim.

The A3 Cowboys unleashed the powerful hits from their latest album. They made the staff dance with ‘Cariño’ and dream with their better half with ‘Exoplanet’. Antonio García and his band carried out the repertoire well measured and, of course, did not disappoint by dusting off and literally making the Torrevieja public vibrate with ‘Los Perros’ or with the single that could already be considered his anthem, ‘Antiaéreo’.

Always willing to blend in and empathize with their listener, the people of Cartagena kept an ace up their sleeve. The most emotional moment came as a surprise when, moments before singing ‘La Salvación’, they recited some stanzas of the Elegy that the town’s poet, that the universal Oriolano Miguel Hernández dedicated to his soul mate Ramón Sijé. The perfect ending to a rock night for the toughest and for those who, deep down, also have a little heart.

The concert ship has sailed and, after Arde Bogotá’s performance, the kings of the festival will take over. The techno-rumba forged in the markets continues to have a lot of momentum and this is what Camela will be responsible for demonstrating, as she takes over tomorrow Thursday at 10:00 p.m. with her performance also at the Palacio de los Deportes. The musical agenda will close at the Municipal Theater on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with the ballads ‘Los Panchos’ and ‘Mocedades’.