After 15 years of production, the new DC movie has arrived in theaters, it introduces a new hero – a hyper-powerful one – from the DC Extended Universe. The post-credits scene featured nods to more production, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) —star of Black Adam — shared his opinion about the ending and explained what he would aim for.

To start, the film introduces the most powerful “hero” on Earth, and the Justice Society—a group of heroes that was the predecessor of the Justice League. Thats not all, The film has great surprises, like the post-credits scene that you should see.

Towards the end of Black Adam

Black Adam and the Justice Society emerge victorious by forging mutual trust. Thanks to this, the Society will leave Adam as protector of Khandaq – his homeland of him -. And this is just as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sends a warning to Adam that he must stay inside Khandaq. Only this way, she won’t call on more powerful people—from other planets—to deal with him.

After this, the interesting moment comes. We will be able to see Henry Cavill, once again, as Superman – after his role in The Justice League by Zack Snyder. will appear at the end to tell Black Adam that they need to talk.

Source: DC Films

The End of the Movie: Black Adam and Superman

The Rock made it clear that he wants to see his character take on Superman; and it seems that this is setting the stage for his inevitable confrontation.

“I’m a big advocate of trying to think several steps ahead. […] Everyone on production wanted to create and deliver a Black Adam and make sure the world knows […] that he is the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. At least until the end, when someone else from another planet shows up.”

However, for the Rock this is not the end, but only the beginning.

“The simple opening of, ‘We need to talk.’ That is all”we know that this is enough to continue: “Now we can open up the DC bible and see some of the other great characters that haven’t been introduced yet.”

Black Adam was imprisoned for thousands of years. So, although he has already managed to live with the Justice Society, there is still a catalog of very powerful heroes that he does not know. However, seeing how long this film took, it is certain that we will have to wait some time before seeing it on the screen.

“In our world, for us, every character should interact at some point,” Johnson said, noting that: “Ideally, in the future, we’ll see Superman and Black Adam not only interact, but maybe do a little bit more.”

It is inevitable that these superheroes will find themselves in a conflict situation. But, it is also certain that, at least, they will manage to coexist—as is the case of Batman with Superman—.

When is Black Adam released in theaters?

It was released in theaters on October 20, 2022.

Who is Black Adam?

He is a supervillain created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck for DC Comics. Previously, Black Adam was Shazam’s opponent, and his only motive was to take revenge against him. However, currently, the character has become a kind of “corrupt” antihero who seeks to clean up his reputation.

