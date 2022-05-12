The largest white diamond ever sold for $21.9 million at Christie’s in Geneva. The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gemstone – nicknamed “The Rock” – originated from South Africa, where some of the largest diamonds in the world have been found, including the star-shaped “Star of Africa”. pear and the pink cushion cut “Golden Jubilee.”
“The Rock” is the size of a golf ball and was previously worn as a luxurious Cartier necklace by its former owner. Along with the pear-shaped stone, the new owner will also receive a round diamond and platinum pendant from the French luxury brand.
Despite its greatness, the hammer price of “The Rock” fell short of its low estimate during the quick bidding period on Wednesday. The auction house gave the diamond a high estimate of $30.2 million. In 2017, an intricate emerald and diamond necklace by Swiss luxury jeweler Grisogono, which featured a 163.41-carat rectangular central diamond, set the white diamond sales record at 33,500,000 CHF ($33.8 million). ).
But other lots in the “Magnificent Jewelry” sale far exceeded expectations, including a pink sapphire, ruby and diamond brooch from the 1940s assembled by Cartier, which sold for 579,600 Swiss francs ($585,000) – more than 11 times its price. high estimate – and a 19th-century diamond and pearl tiara, which sold for more than triple its high estimate of 2,394,000 Swiss francs ($2.4 million).
The final batch was a diamond almost as big as “The Rock” – the 205.07 carat yellow cushion-shaped stone called “The Red Cross Diamond”. This gem sold for 14,181,250 Swiss francs ($14.3 million), part of which will be donated to the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). First sold at Christie’s more than a century ago to help the British Red Cross during World War I, the diamond was estimated to be worth $7 million to $10 million, according to Fawcett.
