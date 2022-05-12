The largest white diamond ever sold for $21.9 million at Christie’s in Geneva. The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gemstone – nicknamed “The Rock” – originated from South Africa, where some of the largest diamonds in the world have been found, including the star-shaped “Star of Africa”. pear and the pink cushion cut “Golden Jubilee.”

“The Rock” is the size of a golf ball and was previously worn as a luxurious Cartier necklace by its former owner. Along with the pear-shaped stone, the new owner will also receive a round diamond and platinum pendant from the French luxury brand.

Prior to the sale, the head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, Max Fawcett, explained why “The Rock” is a particularly unique stone. “Often with these larger stones, they sacrifice some of their shape to maintain weight,” he said.. “This is a perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped shape and… one of the rarest gemstones ever sold at auction.” See also Ukraine predicted forced "growing up" without the "invasion" of Russia