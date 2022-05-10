The largest white diamond ever auctioned will be auctioned in Geneva this week, part of a Christie’s sale that features two stones weighing more than 200 carats each.

“The Rock,” a 228.31-carat pear-shaped stone, about the size of a golf ball, is expected to sell for as much as $30 million, the auctioneer said.

“Often with these larger stones they sacrifice some of their shape to maintain weight,” Max Fawcett, head of the jewelry department at Christie’s in Geneva, told Reuters.

“This is a perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped shape and… one of the rarest gemstones ever sold at auction.”

Diamond prices have been boosted by sanctions on Russia’s big producer, as well as the return of VIP events as pandemic restrictions ease.

Mined in South Africa, “The Rock” was worn by its former owner as a Cartier necklace. The previous auction record for a white diamond was a 163.41-carat gem sold in 2017.

Christie’s is also selling a 205.07 carat yellow cushion-shaped stone called “The Red Cross Diamond” as an unspecified portion of the auction proceeds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), with headquarters in Geneva.

The gem, which has the Maltese cross cut into its base, was first sold by Christie’s in 1918 at an auction in London, where residents sold precious household items to help with the war effort. These proceeds, £10,000 (now $12,350), helped the British Red Cross Society. Its estimated selling price today is between $7 million and $10 million, Fawcett said.

An ICRC spokesperson said that this time a portion of the proceeds from the sale would go towards providing clean water to people affected by the conflict.