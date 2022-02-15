Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum coincided on the CDMX-Culiacán flight on Friday, greeted each other and talked, but as soon as they arrived in Sinaloa, the federal legislator ranted against the state administration for the “terrible conditions” in which, he assured in a video, is the highway that goes from Culiacán to Los Mochis.

In his weekly conference, Governor Rocha responded:

“Senator Zamora said yesterday that he had gotten dizzy because of so many potholes on the Benito Juárez highway and I respectfully want to tell you that we have been potholing it since December 10 and I already passed the highway, on Saturday I went and came to Angostura, I walked back and forth. In reality, the potholes are very well resolved, practically the entire highway is potholed, it has not been finished because it is not short…”.

It has not been resurfaced, he added, because the road suffers from a structural leveling problem. He announced an investment of 100 million pesos to begin to put an end to the problem.

On Saturday, Rubén Rocha “drank two beers”, as he himself recounted, in Alhuey, the heart of the Évora Valley, a land very dear to the governor.

“But I’m not a party animal,” he clarified regarding the Mazatlan International Carnival, whose execution is still on hold. It will depend on various factors and the epidemiological traffic light, now in orange, is one of them, he said.

On Friday, he spoke with Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez and, of course, the spill of 600 million pesos that the event would attract would be important, but he warned that, if they get carried away by the issue of money, “we can make an improper resolution that affects people”.

Rocha declared himself firmly anti-prohibitionist, but health comes first, he stressed.

UNDERGROUND AS DEATH. “There are those who say that the Mazatlan Carnival should not be held, because there are already people who are dying from the time the mayor held that massive event,” he commented in reference to the “Welcome 2022” rally on December 31 at Olas Altas, which opened the door wide to the omicron variant, that is, to the fourth wave of the pandemic in Sinaloa.

To be done, to be postponed or not to be done, that is the question. Rocha, at least until yesterday, left the doubt about the Mazatlan International Carnival.

Meanwhile, the Chemist Benítez, as if not wanting the thing, organizes previous events such as the election of queens, with crowds and without a healthy distance.

When asked about it, the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, warned: “The lives of Sinaloans are being played with.”

TORNABODA. Already legitimized as the lady of Lagunas, Elba Esther Gordillo gave yesterday, in the middle of her honeymoon, a thunderous statement to Ciro Gómez Leyva: “I will return to politics.” In the same media outlet, Formula Group, Joaquín López Dóriga asked himself: “Has he ever left?”

The wedding itself has a purely political factor, since it took place in Oaxaca, the cradle of the most important and lasting teachers’ movement against Gordillo: the National Coordinator of Education Workers, CNTE.

The attempt to boycott their wedding was foreseen by “Master”. After the violent invasion of the CNTE in the room where the party would take place, the event was moved, with the greatest tranquility, to another more private corner, but in the same space, known as the Ethnobotanical Garden of the Oaxacan capital.

An authentic duel of forces where the president for life of the SNTE emerged as the winner, who dressed as a bride danced all night with her husband, looking, as AMLO says, happy, happy, happy.