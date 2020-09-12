The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) noticed a brand new hazard for church and public life, it consists in mixing the ministry of monks with business psychological observe. This was mentioned throughout the worldwide convention “Fraud on the Web: challenges and threats to the Christian presence within the digital area” in Pereyaslavl-Zalessky, experiences RIA News…

Because the speaker of the Russian Orthodox Church, rector of St. Nicholas Church in Pavshinskaya floodplain, Priest Pavel Ostrovsky, stated, this can be a state of affairs when “the Orthodox religion is changed by some newfangled doctrine and meets with a joyful response from the viewers, however on the similar time is handed off as an Orthodox religion. To begin with, we’re speaking in regards to the substitution of the Orthodox religion for the psychological one ”. In keeping with the clergyman, this can be a fraud, because it entails “passive deception” and “silence in regards to the reality.”

As the same instance, Ostrovsky cited the state of affairs in america, the place, in line with him, the idea of “psychosis” arose way back. “Conservative Protestants are sounding the alarm as a result of Scripture has nearly fully been changed by psychology, and pastors name themselves coaches and counselors. There’s a substitution of pastoral and missionary actions – psychological counseling, ”he defined. For instance, the rector continued, in his free time the priest consults believers for cash, “as a result of he took some psychology programs.” On the similar time, some ministers of the church, in pursuit of likes and the viewers, are silent about a number of the disagreeable features of the Orthodox religion.

Ostrovsky was supported by the theologian from Germany Marina Zumshtein, who declared that “if the route is business, it has no place within the Church.” The pinnacle of the missionary division of the Tver diocese, priest Anton Rusakevich, famous that the observe of offering psychological help by monks can legally be outlined as “abuse of workplace”, since folks belief the ministers of the church. “It’s not good when a priest makes use of the priesthood to commercialize his psychological providers,” burdened Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy chairman of the Synodal Division for Church Relations with Society and the Media. He added that the problem requires “cautious examine and resolution.”

Earlier, the Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church established punishment for Russian monks and monks for disclosing church secrets and techniques and confidential data. They are going to be banned from ministry for as much as a 12 months. In case of repeated fee of such an act – for as much as three years.