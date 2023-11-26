Hassouna Al-Tayeb (Abu Dhabi)

The recycling sector in America may no longer be economically viable, due to high costs and a shortage of manpower. To achieve growth and profits, the sector has turned to machines operating with artificial intelligence and optical sorting mechanisms.

Solid waste in America decreased from 35% in 2015 to 32% in 2018, according to the latest statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency. Machines supported by artificial intelligence programs can sort 80 recyclable items per minute, while the capacity of one person ranges between 50 and 80 items. per minute. But the most efficient optical sorting mechanisms sort about 1,000 pieces per minute.

Recycling facilities, large and small, have adopted both options to collect the largest amount of waste and generate the desired amount of revenue. These facilities suffer from a severe shortage of workers, whose availability ranges between 20 and 80%, as this means that they cannot operate at their full capacity, which prompted them to use artificial intelligence to bridge this gap.

These mechanisms, which do not require rest periods or annual vacations, can work two shifts instead of one shift. It is expected that its cost will fall below the level of the human factor in the long term, thus increasing recycling facilities’ investments in artificial intelligence systems. Although it requires constant maintenance and development, it still sorts more parts at a lower cost.

About 32% of waste sorting facilities in America currently rely on robots, up from only 9% in 2019. Optical artificial intelligence systems can examine shapes, sizes, and even brands, using deep learning technology, in order to discover what can be recycled, such as… , plastic, paper, glass and metal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Optical sorting machines often operate in large waste facilities in America, where more than 50% of the sorting operations are performed using light and sensors. While robots work alongside humans, photovoltaic systems require larger spaces and new sorting centers specially configured to operate them.

WM, the largest waste management organization in America, is betting on artificial intelligence as part of its goals to increase recyclable materials by about 60% by 2030. Last year, it invested more than a billion dollars in infrastructure, including 40 recycling centers until the year. 2026, with most of the amount allocated to automation and artificial intelligence.

The number of employees in the organization’s recycling facilities that currently rely on automation does not exceed 4 to 6 people, in addition to robots and machines, compared to 50 in those that do not operate with automation.

Republic Services, the second largest recycling company in America, plans to use robots by 20% in its 74 centers around the country, in order to reduce operating and labor costs.

Robots are not without some challenges. In addition to frequent maintenance and development, the cost of one robot ranges between 150 and 300 thousand dollars. Preparing waste sorting centers to be compatible with optical sorting systems is more expensive, ranging between one million and two million dollars per system, in addition to requiring a downtime period.

Although robots cover their cost, the presence of the human factor is still important in recycling facilities, as they can perform better roles. While a human can grab a bunch of plastic bottles coming down the conveyor belt all at once and quickly, a robot has to pick them up one by one.

