“The butler who does not sneeze.” In times of pandemic and social distancing, the American company Savioke present with this funny phrase your robot specially created for deliveries, and that very adapts to the delivery in hotel rooms.

The truth is that this kind of “Arturito” who works in hotels has been on the market for several years, but in recent months, due to special social distance needs of the establishments and a increase in demand due to protocols anti Covid, its benefits were optimized.

The robot, 90 cm high, is able to walk alone through the corridors and even use the elevators thanks to its multiple sensors Y 3D cameras and his WiFi connection. “When I first saw it I didn’t know what to think, but when I started to see it in action I realized it was perfect for our hotel,” says Tom Beedon, general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Los Angeles.

The robot circulates alone through the corridors and even takes the elevator. Image: video capture savioke.com

And he assures that they doubted that the little robot would collide with objects or walls or could ram people, but they were surprised to see that “it knows when there are people walking or when it approaches a wall, and it knows how to ‘navigate’ between them. things”.

Order at the door

In these times, in addition to helping to increase the productivity of hotels, Savioke provides more security to guests, to whom you can bring everything from food and drink to bedding to toothbrushes. “Before Wally people had to go down to the lobby if they wanted to shop, for example, a coffee at Starbucks. But now they just call on the phone and Wally takes the order to their room”Illustrates Beedon.

Wally takes different orders to the door of the rooms. Image: video capture savioke.com

In the absence of hands to knock on the door of the rooms, the little assistant send a message to the guest’s cell phone telling them that their order is at the door. Once the delivery has been made, and without the need to leave tips or come into close contact with another person, the passenger can use the robot’s touch screen to make an evaluation of the service.

More profits, more jobs

The robot multiplied the hotel’s presence on social networks. Image: video capture savioke.com

The hotel manager highlights that the advantages of having Wally in the establishment go “beyond the numbers”, and points out that the greatest successes are seen “in the smiles of the people, in a better service, in the feedback that is He succeeds and in customers who call to book asking if this is the hotel where Wally the robot works. Wally has been like a magnet for the hotel and has achieved an explosion in social networks“, account.

And he adds: “When they ask me if Wally is going to replace the work of the employees, my answer is absolutely no. What we have seen with Wally is greater customer satisfaction, and happier and more satisfied guests, which results in greater ease of doing work for employees, more repetition from customers and higher hotel occupancy. . Y higher occupancy means we can hire more employees”.