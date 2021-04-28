Mauro Morandi leaves Budelli, the small island in the north of Sardinia where he has lived the last 32 years in solitude, taking care of this paradise where Playa Rosa is located, one of the most beautiful sandy areas in the Mediterranean. The 82-year-old man known as the Italian ‘Robinson Crusoe’ is beginning to feel his age, diabetes and the cold of winter, although he does not leave on his own initiative. The La Maddalena Archipelago National Park, owner of the island of Budelli since 2016, has invited him to leave because he has to do work on the house where he lives.

«I want to stay here, because I am in love with Budelli and Budelli is in love with me. In all these years I have never gotten sick, I have not even caught a cold. I love nature and here is the true uncontaminated nature, “Morandi told Radio City, recalling that in 2018 those responsible for the National Park already wanted him to leave the island. He then managed to stay thanks to the popular mobilization that was in his favor.

I’ve been fighting for too long against those who want to kick me out. I am tired and I am leaving, although I hope that in the future Budelli will be protected as I have done for a good part of my life ». As Michele Zanelli, director of the National Park, explained, Morandi has been given “all the time he asked for” to look for another home, since the one he now occupies, built by the previous owners of the island, has to be repaired. You have to remove the asbestos plates and remove the extension built without authorization.

«They are necessary jobs. Our goal is to guarantee a better use of that corner of paradise ”, commented Zanelli in the ‘Corriere della Sera’, who took the opportunity to leave the door open for Morandi to visit the island whenever he wants. Although he will no longer live there, he can go whenever he wants. He has had the opportunity to enjoy this place for 30 years, but everything has an end.

The Italian ‘Robinson Crusoe’, who in the past three decades in the 1.6 square kilometers that the island occupies has become a relatively famous character in the country, with documentaries and reports telling his story, has offered to return to reside in Budelli. “When the works are finished I am willing to return to act as a watchman day and night for free. But I don’t think they will call me, at 82 they say that I am already too old ». The director of the National Park ensures that during the summer there will be guards to control access to the island, which is very restricted, and prevent fishing and diving in its waters. Security cameras will also be installed.

Morandi was the one in charge of preventing tourists from taking Budelli to the assault, collecting the garbage left by the waves and controlling that fires did not occur. Now she can continue taking care of nature on the neighboring island of La Maddalena, where she has rented a house and hopes to be able to live with her new partner. «One thing consoles me: I have fallen in love with a woman, with whom I have spent the last years talking on the phone. Perhaps after this hard blow we will begin our new life together.