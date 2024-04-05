In the style of the series 'La Casa de Papel', a great robbery in the city of Los Angeles, in California, United States; which is presumed to be the largest in the history of American robberies.

According to reports, a group of thieves managed to take nearly 30 million dollars in cash of a money storage facility, so it has been considered a bold and sophisticated coup.

The robbery, which occurred on Easter Sunday at the GardaWorld facility in Sylmar, has perplexed researchers and residents alike. So the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI are working together to solve this unprecedented crime.

Impact on the security and cash handling industry

By breaking through the roof of the building and gaining access to the cash deposit without activating the alarm systems, the thieves demonstrated a level of planning and execution unusual in this type of crime.

Despite advanced security systems, the lack of immediate detection underlines the audacity and skill of the perpetrators, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement.

This robbery surpasses the precedent set by a robbery that occurred in 1997, evidencing once again the evolution and sophistication of crimes related to cash handling. Despite advances in security, the thieves managed to carry out their plan without leaving obvious traces of their intrusion.

Although no arrests have yet been made in connection with the case, Authorities continue to search for clues that lead to those responsible. The ongoing investigation seeks not only to identify the perpetrators, but also to understand how it was possible for a robbery of such magnitude to occur without being immediately detected.