Throughout history there have been different stories about daring and intelligent characters, whose needs or gallantry have driven them to participate in feats that generate great impacts.

The great crime stories that have existed and continue to exist are a great resource for large production companies.which are responsible for recreating them and bringing them to the screens, knowing that they are widely consumed products.

This is one of those stories, possibly one of the most famous in its field and the one that has generated the most impact at the time to a society in full transformation, since it was in charge of immortalizing it in popular culture, opening the door in a new way. to watch the narrated events.

planning

In 1960, Bruce Reynolds, a young British man dedicated to common crime, viewed his economic and legal situation with great concern. He had already spent several periods in prison for different robberies made in the past.

The young man, with some experience in the criminal world, urgently needed to get out of his financial worries and graduate as a recognized and respected criminal accompanied by great fortunes.

(Also: Video: thieves steal and return a watch when they realize it was fake).

It was so, during his stay in prison, Reynolds learned of the existence of a train that was transfers of money product of bank collectionswhich generated the idea of ​​stealing the means of transport.

This train had a routine of making a long journey from Glasgow, Scotland, to Londonso its logistics were very predictable, and therefore it was much easier to plan a strategy to dock it.

The big hurdle was the Royal Mail, company that has always been in charge of transporting the mail from all over the United Kingdom, and at that time, the money from bank transactions.

Once released, Reynolds dedicated himself to gathering the necessary people to plan and carry out the robbery. Some of these were Ronnie Biggs, charlie wilson, roger coudrey, Buster Edwards Y Jim White, among others. In the end, a group of 15 people was put together, each with their specific role.

With enough people already gathered, Reynolds and company decided to rent a farm to use as your center of operations. It was located in the English district of Buckinghamshire, just over 60 kilometers from London, near the place where the assault took place.

The robbery

On August 7, 1963, the train guarded by the Royal Mail stopped at a railway bridge near a town called Aylesbury. The train driver got out to use the telephone on a nearby pole to communicate with the next station.

However, the pole’s cable had already been manipulated by the assailants, who immediately surrounded the driver, which made it easier to seize the locomotive.

While some assailants stayed with the driver, the others took charge of separate the mail car from the other cars. Later they forced the man to advance with the train to another nearby bridge, where the other members of the group were waiting for them, along with a truck, in which they unloaded all the loot.

(You may be interested in: Sacrilege in Cartagena: they robbed a two-century church in the Historic Center).

Nick Reynolds, harmonica player in the band Alabama 3, is son of the late Bruce Reynolds, mastermind of the infamous Great Train Robbery of August 1963 in Buckinghamshire, England.🚂#FactsontheTracks🎸 pic.twitter.com/0XJyuMQzAO — Train Songs Central (@trainsongsbook) May 22, 2020

The total amount stolen was £2.6 million. (close to 51 million pounds currently, which is equivalent to more than 265 billion Colombian pesos), most of which were not recovered by the British authorities. They immediately began their flight to the farm, where they hid for a few days.

Finally, the protagonists of the assault separated their paths to enjoy their money. Some went into exile in countries such as Mexico, Spain, France, Canada and Australia, while others stayed in the UK hiding from the authorities.

police investigations

#8Aug 1963 A group of men under the command of Bruce Reynolds storm the Glasgow mail train, on a section of Bedfordshire railway, stealing more than two and a half million pounds sterling pic.twitter.com/mz2xfkcmuX — Chronicles of Thanatos (@TanatosCronicas) August 8, 2020

The Police did not think twice to start the investigation just a few hours after the robbery. A neighbor of the farm was the one who alerted the civil forces about strange movements near it.

(We recommend: The complaint that cost the life of notary 76 of Bogotá and his brother).

When the police searched the place, they found many leftovers, sleeping bags Y empty mail bags. However, they found a Monopoly board, which helped in the identification of the assailants, since they found fingerprints on it.

Over time, several actors in the robbery fell, forcing the others to be more careful with their hiding places, to the point of having to leave the country to avoid being captured.

(Also read: This is how a band dedicated to cell phone theft fell in Bucaramanga).

One of the first to be arrested was Bruce Reynolds, the main brain of the operation, after returning to the United Kingdom after his exile in Mexico and Canada, with the aim of planning a new robbery.

Reynolds was arrested in 1968 after running from the police for 5 years and going into exile. He served a 10-year prison sentence. In 1998 he published his autobiography called ‘Crossing the Line: A Thief’s Autobiography. He passed away in the year 2013.

Another of the main suspects, Charlie Wilson, was arrested in 1963, the same year as the robbery, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, he managed to escape a year later to go into exile in Canada. He was imprisoned again in 1968 to be released 10 years later. He was assassinated in Malaga, in 1990.

The story of the so-called ‘Robbery of the century’ has been the inspiration for several movies, series, books and songs, the vast majority made in the United Kingdom, which demonstrates the great impact of this event on the popular culture of that country.

More news

The story of the biggest art theft that remains unsolved

Six wars that were unleashed for ‘absurd’ reasons

The unusual case of the man who stole books to be the first to read them

The exemplary neighbor who managed to hide his dark past for 50 years

Trends WEATHER