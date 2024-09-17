Motivation is often the driving force of curiosity. Why would two young students rob the most important museum in Mexico? The promise of money after the sale is not enough for mystery lovers. A crude transaction in the shadows is not what they expect. They want something beyond the economic, something profound that reflects the character of the thief, and perhaps, a reflection of who we are when compared to them. During the early hours of December 25, 1985, while the Christmas holidays were being celebrated, Mexico City was the scene of one of the most shocking robberies in the history of the country. Two veterinary students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) broke into the National Museum of Anthropology (MNA) and stole 124 archaeological pieces from the Maya, Mixteca and Mexica rooms. The robbery, known as “the robbery of the century in Mexico,” exposed serious flaws in the security of the country’s cultural venues. Despite meticulous investigations, it took authorities nearly four years to recover most of the pieces, during which time the thieves managed to keep their loot hidden.

An unprecedented robbery

Carlos Perches Treviño and Ramón Sardina García, both 21 years old, were veterinary students at UNAM. They belonged to middle-class families and, up to that point, had no criminal records. However, both Perches and Sardina shared a fascination with archaeology and pre-Hispanic art. That was the genesis that made them become obsessed with the Museum of Anthropology, a milestone in the conservation of Mexican heritage, which at that time had been in operation for 21 years on the Paseo de la Reforma facilities, which also make up Chapultepec Park. For six months, the young men observed the routines of the museum’s security personnel. They detected the weak points and the opportunities to carry out the robbery. They chose Christmas Eve 1985 as the ideal moment to act, aware that surveillance would be reduced to a minimum.

The robbery began at one in the morning on December 25, 1985, and lasted until four in the morning. They entered the premises through the air conditioning ducts, avoiding security cameras and any alarm system. For three hours, Perches and Sardina broke into the museum’s display cases. The security guards, who were supposed to patrol the 15,000 square meters of the 26 rooms every two hours, failed to do their job because they were concentrated in one place celebrating Christmas.

The 124 stolen pieces included objects from the sacred cenote of Chichén Itzá, more than 60 Mayan pieces from the Temple of Palenque, gold jewelry from the Mixteca room, and the famous Zapotec mask of the Bat God, among others. According to Felipe Solís, curator of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the value of just one of these pieces on the black market exceeded 20 million dollars at the time (about 142.6 million pesos today), but the greatest damage was cultural: “What they have stolen from us is a piece of our history, non-negotiable and of inestimable anthropological and historical value,” said Solís.

After the robbery, Perches and Sardina fled in a Volkswagen and headed to Perches’ parents’ house, located in the Jardines de San Mateo neighborhood in Ciudad Satélite, on the outskirts of Mexico City. They hid the items in a suitcase that remained stored in the closet of Carlos’s room.

Research and the years after

The scandal was global. After the slow reaction of the Mexican government to the catastrophe of the earthquake of September 19, its reputation was at stake, so the response to the theft was immediate. In addition to the cooperation of the immigration body, personnel from the General Directorate of Customs, workers from the country’s airports and the International Police, more than 30 people were charged with the case. The thieves were paralyzed by the deployment of the investigation, so they chose to keep a low profile and not try to sell the pieces on the black market.

The National Museum of Anthropology initially reported the theft of 140 pieces, but the museum’s official catalogue later stated that 124 objects were stolen, a discrepancy due to the lack of an accurate inventory at the time of the theft. The pieces included 94 gold objects and others made of jade, turquoise, green stone, shell and obsidian.

The investigation took a turn in January 1989, when the police arrested drug trafficker Salvador Gutiérrez, alias The Capein Guadalajara. Hoping to reduce his sentence, Gutiérrez confessed that he knew the whereabouts of the stolen pieces and provided information about Carlos Perches, whom he had met in Acapulco. After the robbery, Perches took refuge in that city and established links with drug traffickers, such as José Serrano, who offered to help him try to sell the pieces on the black market.

Perches’ relationship with drug traffickers was key to his capture. Lawyer Javier Coello Trejo, then deputy prosecutor for the fight against drug trafficking, told Reform who placed wiretaps in the prisons and kept track of all calls between Gutiérrez and Perches. In one conversation, they were negotiating the sale of jewelry “of the greatest art in Mexico,” which meant a light at the end of the tunnel to find Perches and capture him.

The recovery of the works

On June 10, 1989, seven months after the investigation against Carlos Perches began, police conducted an operation in Ciudad Satélite and recovered 111 of the 124 stolen pieces. Attorney General Enrique Álvarez del Castillo presented the pieces at a press conference three days later, explaining that they had been found at the home of Perches’ parents, wrapped in toilet paper and stored in a sports bag. Most of the pieces are believed to have remained there since the day of the robbery.

Of the 124 pieces, seven remained in the possession of Ramón Sardina, who remains at large to this day. Two others were exchanged by Perches for cocaine, and the remaining four were never located. Despite the difficulties in the investigation, the authorities managed to recover most of the most valuable pieces, including the Zapotec mask of the Bat God and the obsidian vessel in the shape of a monkey.

The outcome of the thieves

Carlos Perches was arrested at the age of 24 and sentenced to 22 years in prison for robbery and drug-related crimes. During his interrogation, according to Javier Coello Trejo, Perches admitted to being the mastermind behind the robbery and revealed details about the whereabouts of the pieces. Coello Trejo recalled that, during conversations with Perches, he feigned admiration for his audacity, a tactic he used to gain his trust and obtain more information. “The key to an interrogation is to make the accused feel comfortable,” explained Coello Trejo. Trejo himself said that beyond the value of the works after a possible sale, he does not know the real reason why the young men committed the crime, something that remains unknown to this day.

Sardina remains at large, but it is believed that the seven pieces he had in his possession never left the country. Other accomplices, Luis Perches, Carlos’s brother, was arrested and prosecuted for concealment. Isabel Camila Masiero, José Serrano’s lover, was also prosecuted for concealment and drug-related crimes.

The impact of theft

The robbery of the century changed the way museums are seen and thought about in Mexico. As a result, the National Museum of Anthropology implemented strict security measures, installed electronic alarms, closed-circuit television and increased the number of guards. In addition, the Penal Code was reformed to punish crimes against cultural heritage more severely.

When the recovered pieces finally returned to the museum’s display cases in June 1989, almost four years after their theft, the event was presided over by then-president Carlos Salinas de Gortari. The writer Gabriel García Márquez attended the ceremony, and declared The Universal He was so intrigued by the case that he was thinking of writing a novel about the incident: “I came as a novelist, attracted by the mystery, to find out what happened to these jewels, how they were in a closet, with their history, with their magic (…) by the effort put into such an action, by the elements of the investigative body of the agency,” he explained.

García Márquez’s novel was never published, but Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios did adapt one of the most important robberies in the history of Mexico to the big screen with his film Museumwith some creative liberties, but always maintaining the enigma that continues to this day: why did they do it?

