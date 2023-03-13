Although “Argentine, 1985” It was one of the favorite films to win the 2023 Oscar for “Best International Film”, but the day of the ceremony arrived and the long-awaited statuette was taken by its rival “All Quiet Ahead” which, to tell the truth, was also one of the favorites by the public. Latino users could not believe that the film starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani had lost to the German film. Due to this situation, they showed their annoyance on social networks.

What films were competing against “Argentina, 1985” at the 2023 Oscars?

Below, learn about the films that were competing for best international film at the 2023 Oscars.

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentine, 1985”

“EO”

“The quiet girl”

This is how Latino users reacted to the loss of “Argentina, 1985” at the Oscars 2023

Latin users complain that "Argentina, 1985" has not won the Oscar. Twitter Capture

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas presented the category of “best international film”

The renowned actors Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek They were in charge of announcing the winners of the category of best international film. Although Santiago Miter’s film, “Argentina, 1985”, was the favorite at the 2023 Oscar Awards, this was not enough to beat “Sin nueva al frente”. The reaction of the Mexican actress went viral on networks, since it is believed that she expected the Latin film to win the nomination.