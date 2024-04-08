OMar (Karim Ben Mansur) and Zlatko (Slavko Popadić) may have been best friends since childhood, but they are not the brightest candles on the candlestick, and it becomes clear that the Maghreb-Balkan brotherhood of the two Hamburgers is not far off When it comes to big business: the duo, who work as money drivers, have eight million euros in their van. Instead of heading towards the bank, it turns onto a forest path: bury the cash, go into hiding, come back after a few years, pull it all out again and do half-and-half is the semi-genius plan. If only the coke consumer Zlatko wasn't so impatient.

Of course, things go terribly wrong. A few weeks later, Omar is in prison and, when visiting his mom Haifa (Inaam Al Battat), has to listen to how stupid he is to be arrested while walking his dog on the Costa Verde. Zlatko, on the other hand, the son of Haifa's best friend Dunja (Anica Dobra), stands outside empty-handed in freedom because only his friend knows where the money is. But a lot of people are after her: a neighborhood godfather with thug buddies in prison, with whom Omar is in deep trouble, but above all several women who swing the steam irons side by side in a dry cleaner.

In addition to Haifa and Dunja, there are Omar's wife Malaika (Sabrina Amali), the mother of their son, and soon also Omar's money transport tipster and lover Chantal (Sina Tkotsch), who appears out of nowhere at the laundry reception. It will have more family surprises in store. And then there is the lawyer Alice König (Anja Kling), who might at some point be persuaded to share her helpful tips on how to deal with the public prosecutor's office and how to use the phone when setting up crooked things.

Rotating conversation diplomacy

The linchpin of the story, which could have been a humorous, bloody crime thriller if it didn't take itself so seriously, is the dry cleaning. The rotating drums with colored laundry indicate the statics of the film with the title “The Robbery of Millions” – the elevated genitive construction prevents confusion with the American crime comedy classic “The Robbery of Millions” from 1971, which was filmed in Hamburg. In the present, the main thing is talking: the characters talk between washing machines, where shortly after the money disappears two BKA officers arrive, one of whom (Murathan Muslu) is particularly cool and both are equally useless in terms of investigations.







For a change, the protagonists always talk in the same snack bar, in the same prison visiting room, occasionally in the interrogation room or at the kitchen table. This invites running gags typical of Lars Becker films, such as at the prison gate (“Everything in the locker, including the cell phones.”). But the same question is always asked back and forth: What should Omar do – for his own benefit, but above all for the benefit of others? Should he cooperate with the authorities, reveal his accomplice and the whereabouts of the money and hope for a reduced sentence? Or keep it tight and only let selected people share in his financially lucrative ruling knowledge? Escape would be another option.

At the center of the dialogue diplomacy, which is accompanied by ambient music (Hinrich Dageför, Stefan Wulff), is the Tunisian matriarch Haifa, played even more stoically by Inaam Al Battat than the other female main characters from her ensemble colleagues. Although this brushes against the grain of clichés of supposedly over-emotional women bonding with each other in a lack of solidarity and bitterness – especially from non-traditional German cultural circles – it doesn't exactly ensure liveliness on the screen or the feeling of seeing complex characters.

Haifa is at least allowed to set metafictional gags about the film industry in integration mode: as the voice actress of Farah Diba in a television series. Arabs should speak Arabs, but it doesn't matter if their accent isn't Persian. Poor Chantal, on the other hand, has a first name as a character marker, which deserves to be let out of the Kevinism trap again.

The moral of the story: Don't take hard drugs – and never underestimate the mercilessness of women's feelings of revenge or the power of their life strategy based on compromise. Only when the men are out of the way, to which the aggressive testosterone victims themselves contribute heavily, will a happy ending for the women's association come into view. There is just one catch to self-empowerment: without the excessiveness of the masters there would be no millions in the game, only washing, starching and ironing.







The Million Dollar Robbery Monday, April 8th, at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF