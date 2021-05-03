The woman was sitting on a bench on the avenue Trovero Manuel Cárceles, in the Murcian district of Patiño. After what he had witnessed, his body was still decomposed. Four agents of the National Police had arrested a young man, about 25 years old, after a persecution. They caught him, threw him to the ground, and shackled him in front of her. «It was like a movie. The street was full of police, running everywhere “, explained the woman to THE TRUTH. They are the alleged perpetrators of the robbery of the Nueva Condomina jewelry store, which occurred on March 31.

What this neighbor, about 80 years old, witnessed last Friday at 11:30 am was the arrest of one of the men most wanted by the Police: José ALS, alias ‘El Conejo’, and his three alleged cronies; “In the ‘top ten’ of murcian criminals”, as described by a source close to the investigation. “Those who play in the ‘Champions League of crime’,” he added. It was not, however, the only sequence with similar characteristics that Patiño’s neighbors saw that day. Nearby, on Aire Street, behind the church of the town, another old acquaintance of the Police, JDG, alias ‘El Gorreta’, with a record of starring in ‘rollovers’ (drug robberies from traffickers) and robberies with force In homes, he got down from the window of a house when he was cornered by the agents.

He was arrested a few meters from the house, in a nearby field, thanks to the police siege.

“Stop, Police!”



The meticulous operation carried out by the Group of Robberies of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police, in which more than twenty troops participated, among them agents of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of Murcia and the Operational Group Special Security (GOES) displaced from Valencia, exploded when, apparently, the four members were going to execute their fifth blow.

The investigators connect them with the commission of at least four robberies perpetrated during the month of March: a game room in the hamlet of Churra, on March 11; the La Noria de Guadalupe gas station, on March 24; the El Pino supermarket in Barrio del Progreso, on March 29, and the assault on a jewelry store in Nueva Condomina on March 31.

Video.

Guillermo Carrión / AGM

The group, also made up of another regular from the Police, known as ‘El Califa’, is considered very dangerous and violent. For this reason, and given the possibility that the suspects were armed, the agents acted with great speed and forcefulness. The intervention took place on Friday morning. The policemen followed his every move, and when they had free way to intervene, they ran to meet him shouting “Stop, Police!”, As the owner of a business on Libertad Avenue recalls. “They got out of a car to find a guy who was standing next to the doorway of a building. They tackled him and handcuffed him to the ground, “he said.

Following the arrests, investigators conducted several house searches. The detainees went to court on Monday at the Examining Court number 8 of Murcia, whose owner ordered the entry into provisional prison of three of the accused.

A movie theft



Among the robberies that the gang allegedly committed is the one perpetrated on March 31 at a jewelry store in the Nueva Condomina shopping center. At 11:10 am, three individuals acceded riding two stolen motorcycles through the entrance door on the ground floor.

A robber was traveling on the first motorcycle and he was carrying an ax and a bag in one hand; in the second vehicle, he was followed by the other two robbers, one of them wielding a blank pistol in one hand with which he fired twice into the air. All three hid their faces with full face helmets.

The assault lasted just a few seconds, enough time to empty the shop window of the establishment, and to obtain, for example, two necklaces, one of diamonds and the other of gold, valued at more than 25,000 euros. The motorcycles were found abandoned in Cabezo de Torres, where the robbers fled in a car driven by an implicated room.