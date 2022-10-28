The attacker approached the woman, began to demand money from her and snatched her bag. The victim began to resist and tried to call the police. After that, the man hit her several times and snatched the bag.

Seeing the police squad that came to the call, the robber threw the stolen item and fled. The suspect was detained on Moldavskaya street. It turned out to be a 38-year-old visitor. He managed to steal about 25 thousand rubles and spend part of the stolen money.

The suspect has been taken into custody. A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of article 161 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Robbery”). It is known that the victim went to the hospital with multiple bruises.

Earlier in Moscow, a robber hit a woman in the jaw. Then he caught up with the victim, knocked her to the ground and beat her.