Several chefs already say it, roadside restaurants are also interesting and many offer succulent, rich and tasty food. Martin Berasategui, for example, has his favorite. One of the best-known chefs in Spain do not hesitate to recommend Las Murallaswhich is between Madrid and Segovia.

In addition to him, emblematic institutions such as the Repsol Guide, They recommend roadside restaurants for those who must start a long trip and have to stop along the way.

This same guide has awarded a roadside restaurant with a Solete Repsol. You will find it at kilometer 134 of the Andalusia highway and in one of the most beautiful towns in Castilla-La Mancha.

Open since 1964 and with a Solete Repsol

Fold has been open since 1964but in the past, the building in which it is located was a La Mancha cheese factory, bathed in white and blue, typical of the autonomous community.

Manchego crumbs dish Fold

At the same door of the restaurant, there is a sculpture of a man who seems to be thinking. According to the Repsol Guide, “The sculpture in front of its door indicates to many that it is time to stop. In the words of Manuel Barroso: “shadow in the middle of the plain of fire.” “Manchego is recommended, like migas.”

As you may have guessed, The protagonist of the restaurant is La Mancha cuisine. On their website they highlight shepherd’s migas, fried cheese and Manchego porridge like their star dishes.

They also serve other preparations of La Mancha gastronomy such as roast lamb or Manchego ratatouille. The latter is a traditional recipe from the autonomous community and can be considered a good example of exploitation cuisine.

Located in a town related to Don Quixote

Eating at Aprisco is not the only thing you should do if you are there. We also recommend visiting the town in which it is located, Puerto Lápice (Ciudad Real). This municipality is, for many, one of the most beautiful in Castilla-La Mancha and has a lot of history.





For example, It is quite linked to Don Quixotesince it was there where the protagonist was supposedly knighted. Besides, The Plaza Mayor, in La Mancha style, is impressiveideal for resting or enjoying its popular festivals.

