In Spain, There are many roadside restaurants that are worth a visit.not only of travelers or transporters who have to travel thousands of kilometers of the peninsula. Some have been highlighted by renowned chefs such as Martin Berasateguiwho does not hesitate to recommend Las Murallas, which specializes in classics such as lamb.

In addition, there is a wide list of roadside restaurants that truckers who work in our country point out. This listing is called The trucker recommendswhich has been prepared by the Wtransnet portal. In this list, there is one in the province of Soria and that stands out for offer two cheap menus. One costs 10.80 euros and the other, 12.50 euros.

It is located in Medinaceli. On its website, the restaurant explains that some of its specialties are typical dishes of the provincelike the well-known torreznos from Soria or the fried suckling pig.

Non-stop cuisine and open every day

Carlos Mary is the restaurant that truck drivers have chosen to recommend in the province of Soria. This is a place that is located inside the National Highway II and open every daywith breakfast, lunch, lunch and dinner services.

Carlos Mary restaurant dining room Carlos Mary Restaurant

“Our restaurant was born with the idea of offer quality meals to all those travelers who passed through National II and National 111,” they explain on their website.

Likewise, they say they are characterized “precisely by being one of the reference restaurants for all those transporters who want to rest with abundant, economical food made in the purest traditional style”, a fact that can be verified by reading its name in the guide The trucker recommends.

Soria torreznos dish iStock

As for the menus, each one has three passes. The first (the one for 10.80 euros) includes preparations such as macaroni, fish soup, stewed beanshouse hake, Riojan style loin or sherry kidneys.

The one that costs 12.50 euros It is made up of more prepared preparations such as stew, Castilian soup, garlic scrambled eggs, pork tenderloin, beef steak and grilled emperoramong other things.





The diner has the opportunity to try some classic local dishes. According to them, their specialties are the torreznos of Soriafried suckling pig and roast beans. Regarding this last option, they claim to cook it following the traditional and family recipe.

Carlos Mary’s intention is none other than offer customers quality and hearty dishes. “The fact that we are an establishment that is located at the foot of the road does not mean that we are a place with low quality food or incorrect service, but in our case we are quite the opposite“, they state on their website.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.