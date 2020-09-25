Special effects in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP Separate farmers’ organizations have declared ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday to protest against the passage of agricultural bills. On Friday, its maximum impact was seen in Punjab, Haryana and West UP. The farmer had already made preparations for demonstrating on the roads on the chakka jam and railway tracks. In view of this, many trains passing through Punjab-Haryana have been canceled for the next two days.

Protesters got angry at some places Farmers protesting against the agriculture bill set fire to a tractor near the Barnala-Chandigarh highway. However, the protesters left as soon as the police arrived on the spot. In Barnala, the Shiromani Akali Dal also protested in favor of the farmers.

Opposition parties also came with farmers 31 farmers associations have come up with Bharatiya Kisan Union for Punjab Bandh. At the same time, Congress and opposition AAP also supported the demonstrations of farmers. Meanwhile, Bikram Singh Majithia of Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest in Amritsar.

Farmers standing on railway tracks In Punjab, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti has continued its ‘Stop the Rail’ movement. Farmers are protesting in Amritsar to protest against the agriculture bill. This performance has been going on since Thursday.

Delhi border attack The farmers demonstrated fiercely at the Ghaziabad-Hapur toll plaza. The farmer drove through Noida to Delhi on the Sector 14 border. Not only this, the farmers also blocked the Delhi Meerut highway outside Modi Nrityagram Kajampur in Modinagar.

Gathering of farmers on Noida-Delhi border Workers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union also blocked the blockade near the Delhi border in Noida. Police forces had to be deployed in large quantities to control the situation. Major opposition parties have also joined the farmers in UP.

Farmers also gathered in Bijnor of western UP Farmers also blocked the Nagina Kotwali road in Bijnor district of western UP. Seeing this movement, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is always ready to talk to the farmers. If a farmer wants to talk to any representative of the government even in the midnight, then we are ready.

Government accused the opposition of spreading confusion Farmers’ protests across the country against agricultural bills have put the central government in trouble. The ruling party is constantly accusing the opposition parties of creating confusion among the farmers about the provisions of the bills. The central government is constantly trying to prove agricultural bills as farmer friendly.

Threatened – will stop the vegetable and milk A day before the bandh, farmer organizations in West UP also claimed to stop supplying vegetable-milk to Delhi. The Indian Farmers Union said that ambulances and essential commodities would not be stopped. Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, ‘We will jam the wheel. The farmer will not bend. The entire West UP will be jammed. ‘

Samajwadi Party also met farmers in UP In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party was also involved in the protests of the farmers. The party has given its support to the farmers’ protest against the agricultural bills, saying that they will organize protests in every district and submit memorandum to the governor through the district magistrates. Describing the agricultural bill as harmful, the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said it hurt the interests of farmers and laborers.

The protests of farmers against agricultural bills passed in both houses of Parliament have become more fierce on Friday. Various farmer organizations have called for a nationwide shutdown in protest against the bill on Friday. Haryana and Punjab are the most opposed to this bill. Apart from this, in many other states, along with farmers’ organizations, political parties are also ready to take to the streets in protest against the bill.