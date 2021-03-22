What games does Spain play in this window? From the Qatar 2022 World Cup? And what happens at the end with the Eurocup? Is it going to be played this summer? How and where? So when was the final phase of the League of Nations held? This is not a football sudoku game, or a regular monologue script, or anything like that. These and many other questions that show the existing mess with the calendar they become a good part of the fans. Know that the League stops just in time whenMbre and gives way to some commitments of the Red of medium hair, but they do not know for sure which competition they belong to.

As strange as it may sound The road to the Qatar World Cup begins this week, whose final phase will be played from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in full uncertainty about what happens to that European who was delayed a year by the coronavirus and who still harbors many doubts. UEFA does not want a championship without an audience in the stands, pressures and seems determined to withdraw the organization from some of the twelve host cities spread across the old continent if, as is happening today with Bilbao, for example, they are not in a position to have spectators in their respective stadiums.

Recently, the president of this body, the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin insisted that the contest “will not be played with empty stands”, and made it clear that “all hosts must ensure the presence of fans.” UEFA has given each city until April 7 to present its plan and expects to make the final decision at the latest in its Executive Committee on April 19. This Eurocup of the twelve organizing countries, devised by former president Michel Platini to commemorate 60 years of the tournament, It already had important logistical complications before the pandemic, but since the appearance of covid-19, everything is questionable.

It is even concerned about its viability and several are being considered ‘plans B’. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in early March that London, which has seven games scheduled, including the semifinals and the final, enjoys infrastructure and a high number of stadiums with the capacity to host the entire tournament. And the British strain? Israel it also offered to host some Eurocup matches, asserting its high vaccination rate. The Putin’s Russia It is another alternative because it has already organized the last World Cup, has the necessary means and boasts the ‘Sputnik’ vaccine.

With some exceptions, mainly in regions of the former Soviet Union, qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar opens with empty stands. The matches without an audience will spread throughout Europe, including in the twelve cities that should host the Eurocup from June 11. It is the case of Spain, who will play their next home games against Greece and Kosovo, without the presence of fans, at Nuevo Los Cármenes and at La Cartuja in Seville, respectively. For next Sunday’s match in Tbilisi, Georgia put 30% of the tickets on sale. The same method has been followed by Armenia and Belarus.

Hungary continues to play behind closed doors and receiving matches from other teams. This is not great news considering the Budapest headquarters. Closed door also in Azerbaijan, so Baku will not have a dress rehearsal for the Euro. Another bad sign in the face of staying as headquarters. Bucharest is planning a 25% spectator capacity for its four Euro Cup matches, but its fans are upset that Romania will host Macedonia and Germany behind closed doors in qualifying for the World Cup.

Halaand, against Gibraltar in Marbella



The Copenhagen Parken is scheduled for four Euro Cup matches. In this regard, the Danish Federation (DBU) on Wednesday launched a campaign to “relaunch football” and called for the return of fans to the stands in national competitions. Waiting, the Denmark-Moldova will be played behind closed doors on Sunday. A little further north, the Conditions of entry into Norway are very strict, with a mandatory quarantine, which has caused the cancellation of multiple sporting events. The match against Turkey, scheduled for March 27 in Oslo, will finally be played at La Rosaleda in Malaga without an audience. Norway, led by the phenomenon Erling Haaland, will play three days before against Gibraltar in Marbella.

In England and Wales, the government’s plan for the progressive lifting of anti-covid measures foresees a return of spectators to the stadiums, in mid-May, with a maximum capacity of 10,000 people or a quarter of the venue. For now, everything closed.

The nation where the decision to receive public has caused a big debate is Ukraine: Their matches had to be played in Lviv, but were transferred to Kiev due to “the worsening epidemic situation” in this city. It was not to the liking of the mayor of Kiev, the former boxer Vitali Klitschko, who has established a municipal ordinance banning the public in the capital’s stadiums, despite the fact that at the national level, 30% of the seats can be sold.

Among the exceptions, the Russia-Slovenia match will be played before a maximum of 12,000 people in Sochi., 30% of the stadium. The capacity established in Russian stadiums depends on the regional authorities: The first club to return to 100% was Oufa, for their match against Lokomotiv on March 18. Only 5,200 people saw the victory by the minimum of the Muscovites. In Central Asia, up to 10,000 spectators will be able to attend the Tajikistan-Mongolia on March 25, 50% of the stadium’s capacity. The country claims it has eradicated the virus and has not registered a case since January. In Uzbekistan Championship games are played as if nothing had happened, in full stadiums. The only total exception of a football that remains confined.