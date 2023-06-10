The road to the US presidency 2024
Perhaps without exaggeration or exaggeration, it is one of the most important US presidential elections in the third millennium, and the matter is due to multiple reasons, foremost of which are the internal American societal conditions, and economic conditions, sympathizing with the unprecedentedly changing polar international contexts.
Is the upcoming US presidential election a matter for Americans only? Certainly, the matter is more general and comprehensive, especially since the elections come at a time when a group of international crises, in which the United States of America still plays a major and advanced role, especially the crisis of the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, which some fear will deteriorate to the point of confrontation. global nuclear.
The beginning is with the Americans themselves, and will these elections pass well and peacefully, and without internal conflicts, some of which are based on races, and others with ideological and partisan titles, not to mention fears that the right-wing tendencies of some hardliners will be a way to the end of the federal union that the country has been known for since its inception. for the present time. Some have asked, has the role of the economy declined in choosing the US president? The question reminds us of the shout that Bill Clinton, the young “Democratic” candidate at the time, made in 1992, in his presidential race with veteran George Bush Sr. at the time: “It’s the economy, you idiot.”
Inevitably, the economic factor will have an important and advanced role, but it is clear that many additional factors will play an important, if not decisive, role. Millions of Americans will go to the polls in November 2024, and they are certain that it is the moment of revenge for what happened in the 2020 elections, meaning that there are nearly 70 million or more who support former President Donald Trump, who believe that he was subjected to severe abuse and humiliation. Does this mean that Trump’s re-election is possible in a foreseeable time?
Certainly, there is still ample time until the day of the presidential poll, during which conditions can change and moods change, especially in light of the numerous judicial files accumulating day after day against the former president. In addition, there is clear bickering and struggle to win the Republican nomination by a number of candidates, especially the young Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who some see as the new John Kennedy, in addition to the entry of Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, into the race ring. And other names may be involved, such as propaganda, not seriousness.
The Republicans have not yet decided, although former President Trump is well ahead in opinion polls over the rest of the candidates, which enhances his chances of winning the nomination of the Republican Party, whose leaders are now aware of Trump’s relative weight. On the “Democratic” side, the crisis seems deeper, especially in light of the deteriorating health conditions experienced by President Biden, which became apparent to everyone recently, although he is credited with his success in reaching a solution to the US debt ceiling crisis, which was threatening the future of the country and its people.
Here, the viewer of the list of “Democratic” competitors may not find bright names except Robert Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, and despite his distinguished personal merits, but it is no secret to say that the “Democrats” are in need of a young party leadership that stimulates the spirit of challenge and opens paths The future is in front of the young American generations. Will the upcoming 2024 presidential elections be a decisive station in the history of the exceptional American nation? It is most likely that this is so, and tomorrow we will see it soon.
