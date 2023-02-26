The companies that participate in this report receive many resumes. “Many, many more than before,” explains Fernando Polo, CEO of the news agency marketing digital Good Rebels. The “before” of these companies was to work five days a week, that is, the normal thing for the majority of employees in Spain. Now in this company they work four days, in which they distribute a 32-hour day with the same remuneration as before the change.

In addition to resumes, these companies also receive a lot of questions. Companies in their sectors, the competition, want to know how to follow the same path, how to cut a day in the work week and that this does not affect their results. At the moment in Spain there are few exceptions, but in other countries there are more and more, such as the United Kingdom, which has just released the very positive results of a trial carried out in recent months: 56 of the 61 participating companies have extended the measure .

Next, six managers of companies that have implemented the four-day week in Spain (some with 32 hours a week, others with around 36) without lowering wages explain this transition.

What the company must have done before taking the step. “It doesn’t make sense to suddenly switch to a four-day shift. Before, many other measures had to be taken to facilitate flexibility in the company”, explains Ana Arroyo, head of human resources at the technology company Software Delsol. For the four-day shift to work, she considers it essential that a culture that penalizes face-to-face work and encourages work by objectives is installed in the company. “In addition,” she continues, “it is very difficult to apply this if there is precariousness in the company, if salaries are low or if the contracts are temporary.”

Almost all the companies consulted applied teleworking before the four-day shift. The success of remote employment encouraged them to take the next step. “The jump to teleworking made us more afraid, we were not sure if it was going to work. But it was great, like he’s going to work for four days. In the end it’s the same thing, giving the worker more freedom so that they are happier”, explains Juanpe Granados, CEO of the digital agency Estati.Co. “The pandemic forcefully demonstrated that you can be just as efficient from home. Those who are committed to his work in the office are even more so if you make things easy for them, ”adds Mamen González, head of human resources for the Simeom Capital business group.

Who comes up with the idea? “In our case, it was the members who put the possibility of working four days on the table,” says María Álvarez, joint manager of the Madrid restaurant La Francachela and the communication company Ephimera. “The idea came to us during the confinement, which was hell. There was a time when the schools were closed but we worked. Reconciliation was impossible. I remember the WhatsApp groups of school mothers in which everyone said how angry they were. So we asked ourselves what we could do to at least improve the lives of our workers”. The four-day week is especially striking in his hospitality business, a sector characterized by its precarious conditions. “It sounded crazy when my partner brought it up to me, but it’s going really well.” In the technology company Tecalis, the initiative also comes from the management. “There comes a time when it becomes clear to us that we can go one step further, which is the natural evolution of the rest of the labor flexibility measures that we have been adopting,” says Isidoro Martínez, CEO of the company.

The partners Elena García and María Álvarez in the restaurant La Francachela.

What changes must be applied in the employment relationship. The head of human resources at Simeom Capital explains that the company added an annex to the contracts of the workers of the division in which the four-day shift applies. Other companies, however, have not changed anything. “It was not necessary,” explains Granados, since flexibility in time management was already included in the relationship with his workers.

How to organize it and what changes to make. In the six companies consulted, workers can extend their weekend by freeing Monday or Friday. “This is better than splitting the week, than freeing a Wednesday in the middle of the week,” says Granados. At Software Delsol the shifts are rotating, so that every four or five weeks they go from Friday to Monday. “That means that almost once a month the workers have a four-day long weekend. It is an ace up the sleeve ”, details Arroyo. This dynamic also occurs in Simeom Capital: “It is an added joy.”

One of the main challenges is to ensure that the service is the same for the client on Mondays and Fridays, when there are fewer staff working. “To organize it well, the shifts must be clear, so that the service is not diminished. You have to balance the Excel so that the attention is the same ”, adds Arroyo. The person in charge of Good Rebels has the same message: “Shifts are key so that the client feels that everything remains the same.”

On the other hand, most companies have not needed to make new hires to implement the four-day week. “It boils down to making better use of time,” adds Polo. There have been incorporations to implement this model in Software Delsol and in the business lines in which Simeom Capital has developed it. “I sat down with managers of each team to find out how many people they would need or how to do it”, indicates González, the head of human resources.

How to do the same in less hours. This point is the most important, according to all the companies that allow the four-day shift. For example, in La Francachela they changed the menu. “We removed some broken eggs that required us a lot of time and changed them for some potatoes with mojo that we could do with more agility. In addition, customers ask for what they want from the table via WhatsApp, with a system that turns conversations into ticketing”. In Granados’s company they work with a task manager: “We do a major audit of the times in the office, to be clear about how much we dedicate to each task and to know if it is adequate or more than necessary.”

Good Rebels office in Madrid. MOEH ATITAR

Polo, from Good Rebels, assures that in his company they now think very carefully about who they invite to each meeting. “There are many legacy ways of working in offices that you have to change. It doesn’t make sense that there are eight of us in a meeting where there really only have to be four. In his company, in addition, there are no two-hour breaks to eat, a classic of the Spanish labor market that greatly lengthens the days. “In the end”, continues Polo, “the key is to be more aware of time, not to waste it and manage it better”. “The important thing is that the worker meets the objectives. As long as they are not overwhelming, what difference does it make to us how it is organized and if it manages to meet them in fewer hours”, adds Granados, convinced that a worker does not perform “eight hours in a row equally”.

What problems appear. The greatest fear expressed by the businessmen who have implemented these systems is the reception of the clients. “There were comments from customers who were concerned about whether the service seemed degraded, but as soon as they verified that this was not the case, everything went perfectly,” says the CEO of Tecalis, who also saw the stress of workers for having to do more tasks in less time: “It’s not happening. This measure facilitates conciliation and productivity so much that, I think, stress does not increase”. “Customers are supporting us a lot, they even ask us how we do it to get to know it first-hand,” they add from Good Rebels. “I think it harms communication a bit, since not all of us work at the same time some days, but without a doubt there are more advantages than disadvantages”, Software Delsol concludes. Álvarez reviews some of these benefits: “There is less staff turnover, the worker is happier and more committed, you attract more talent, you are more productive… It is a real success.”

