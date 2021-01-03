Zubieta brings painful memories to racinguismo. It was the place of the crime, the field in which Racing hit rock bottom in the worst season in its history, the only one in more than a century in which it did not even qualify to fight for promotion to Second. That game was a change in the cycle and today, however, is the beginning of another. That of Aritz Solabarrieta. The new racinguista coach, raised as a player and as a coach in Lezama, the rival school par excellence of the Realists, debuts as a coach before the rival with the best foot in the group and who, however, does not know what it is to win for two months, adding two of the last 15 points. For the ondarrutarra project, which then has two consecutive home games, a victory in Zubieta would be ground gold.

Apparently throughout the week, Solabarrieta seems to have chosen to recover the 4-3-3 with which Racing started the preseason, although the new coach has put more effort during all sessions to maintain the distance between lines than in the drawing. He knows that Xabi Alonso’s men have great strength in handling the ball and he doesn’t want to leave them spaces. Three inside and very close lines. To his centrals, especially to Figueras and yesterday also to Gil, he has remarked several times that he does not want to see them back down. If they catch your back is my thing, you worry that there are no meters behind the midfielders, he has come to tell them. And they said yes. Another thing is what is seen on the lawn.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



In all exercises of the week Íñigo and Pablo Torre have worked together, on many occasions with Benktib as the third leg of the bank. The Moroccan, forgotten in recent times, may be the first beneficiary of the change of coach. What Solabarrieta does not seem to see feasible, at least away from home and against Sanse, is that Pablo Torre and Álvaro Cejudo play together as flyers. Another thing may be, in the future, at home and against opponents with less possession of the ball. Álvaro Bustos, who has trained almost all week inside, has all the ballots to play as a winger again, but on foot changed, on the right wing.

Sanse has had a difficult season due to the very success of his proposal. Imanol Alguacil is very comfortable going up to the first team as soon as he has a chance for footballers from the subsidiary and that has forced Xabi Alonso to change his lineup almost constantly. For today, however, the Real did not summon Urko González de Zárate or the Catalan Robert Navarro, signed on his day from Monaco, and the world champion will be able to choose those he deems appropriate, with the exception of the sanctioned Pacheco and the injured Álex Sola. Surely neither of the two lineups will not be too similar to the first friendly of the preseason, which they played at La Albericia.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



In Racing there has been no surprise in the squad list. The sanctioned Matic, the injured Pablo Andrade, already about to be discharged, and Nana have been left out. From the first moment it gave the feeling that Solabarrieta had a hard time understanding why the Ghanaian (who turned 27 years old yesterday) had been given permission to arrive three days late from his Christmas holidays and it was not until Friday that he was 100% incorporated into the group. Before seeing him it was already clear that Zubieta’s game was not for Nana.

Previous file and possible eleven Real Sociedad B: Ruiz Zeberio; Petxarroman, Aranbarri, Urko González, Recio; Olasagasti, Garrido, Alkain, Aldasoro; Rober Navarro and Aguirre. Substitutes: Ortega (ps), Ezkurdia, Ekaitz, Blasco, Veiga, Ander Martín, Aranzabe, Martínez-Losa and Lobete. Racing: Iván Crespo; Ceballos, Óscar Gil, Figueras, Maynau; Íñigo, Benktib, Pablo Torre; Bustos, Jon Ander and Camus. Substitutes: Lucas Díaz (ps), Mantilla, Villapalos, Martín Solar, Cejudo, Soko, Cedric, Balboa and Siverio. Referee: Ramo Andrés, from the Aragonese committee. Stadium: Zubieta. The game will be played behind closed doors. TV: Youtube (Canal de la Real Sociedad) and Footters.

(Main photo: Álvaro Bustos, posing for AS after remarking in the sand of the Second beach of El Sardinero what is the goal they have set for 2021)